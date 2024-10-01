Fortnitemares 2024 – New Fortnite skins, collabs, leaks, and more

Each year, Fortnite has a big Fortnitemares event to celebrate the spooky season. It’s become an annual tradition packed with lots of terrifying skins, items, quests, and much more to explore. Although it’s not here yet, there are already plenty of Fortnitemares leaks.

Recommended Videos

Whether you’re just eager to see what’s next or you’re trying to decide if you need to start saving up your V-Bucks, knowing what’s coming ahead of time can be quite helpful. Here’s everything we know about the Fortnitemares 2024 event in Fortnite so far, including leaked skins, collabs, and more.

All Fortnite Halloween Fortnitemares 2024 skins and leaks

I can’t wait to get all of the new The Nightmare Before Christmas items. Image via Epic Games

All of the leaked Fortnitemares skins and other assets have been uncovered by reliable members of the Fortnite leak community. It can be tricky to know how reliable leaks are for most games, but in Fortnite, they’re typically very trustworthy, as all of the leakers share information directly from the game files.

Epic Games adds files whenever there’s an update, and although these files aren’t visible to all players, leakers manage to uncover and share them. This means all of the Fortnitemares leaks are based on actual files in the game, specifically those added in the v31.30 patch.

Here’s a complete breakdown of all Fortnitemares 2024 skins, collabs, leaks, and more.

Key event art

The biggest leak so far is the key artwork for the Fortnitemares event. This art has lots of new skins, items, and some intriguing background assets that may hint at some big map changes. It’s tough to know what in this image is actually game content and what’s just for show, but all of the new skins here are certainly part of the event.

Fortnitemares 2024 Keyart!



– SAW

– Leatherface

– Dark Marshmello

– Storm Knight

– Omega Pumpkin

– & more! pic.twitter.com/fdDRVo2lPT — FNAssist (@FN_Assist) October 1, 2024

Jigsaw / Billy the Puppet

The iconic puppet-masked Jigsaw from Saw will be appearing in the Fortnitemares event. Based on the leaked information, he seems to have both a skin and a usable item. The skin version of him appears in the leaked key art for the event and is a stretched-out, much taller version of the character to fit Fortnite’s standard character size.

The Mythic Saw item that will appear on the island allows you to instruct Jigsaw to do your bidding, as you send a ticking bomb version of him on his signature tricycle to attack your enemies. The targeted opponent will also hear him say his iconic line: “Do you want to play a game?”

#Fortnite x SAW Mythic coming this Fortnitemares: "BOOM BILLY"



Send out Billy The Puppet on his Tricycle as a ticking bomb that locks on to enemies and cycles towards them to explode!



(Spotted by @Guille_GAG) pic.twitter.com/Tp2C17T83Z — FNAssist (@FN_Assist) October 1, 2024

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Jack Skellington has been in Fortnite since Oct. 23, 2023, but he won’t be the only character from The Nightmare Before Christmas for much longer. The rag doll secondary main character Sally seems to be releasing as a skin for the Fortnitemares event based on a leaked bundle called Pumpkin King & Sally.

The Pumpkin King mentioned here is Jack Skellington, so it seems he will likely be packaged as part of a bundle with Sally if you want to obtain both characters for a discounted price. This also means he’s certain to return to the shop sometime before the end of October.

There’s also an Oogie Boogie worm car trail and some The Nightmare Before Christmas car decals.

UPCOMING FORTNITEMARES COLLAB: "Pumpkin King & Sally" 🔥



In case you don't know, this is the second wave of Nightmare Before Christmas (via @SamLeakss) pic.twitter.com/naG0QE8kqA — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) October 1, 2024

Mephisto

Mephisto‘s arrival has been speculated for quite some time thanks to the suspicious, red smoky tower by Castle Doom—and his subtle appearance in the background of Ghost Ri-Durrr’s loading screen. He’s officially set to become a playable skin at some point soon, with Mephisto’s Bundle appearing among the leaked Fortnitemares files.

Alongside his skin and accessory pack, there also seem to be some special game tasks associated with him. These are called Mephisto’s Gift, which grants you a random weapon at the cost of draining 20 health, Mephisto’s Boast, which grants you an augment at the cost of 40 health, and Mephisto’s Bargain, which allows you to revive your entire team at the cost of 99 health.

New #Fortnite x Marvel MEPHISTO skin & set info:



– Mephisto Bundle

– Mephisto's Bargain

– Mephisto's Boast

– Mephisto's Gift



(via @Guille_GAG) pic.twitter.com/VAS50TdJFa — FNAssist (@FN_Assist) October 1, 2024

Disney villains

During the D23 event, three Disney villain skins were teased. These skins are Cruella de Vil, Captain Hook, and Maleficent. The teaser for them said they’d be arriving in Fall 2024, so they’re expected to release at some point during the Fortnitemares event.

I’m pretty excited about Maleficent. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports.

Leatherface

Saw isn’t the only gory horror movie getting the spotlight in this event as Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is also arriving as a new skin for the Halloween event. The only leak for him so far is his appearance in the key art, so we’ll likely learn more about what his skin includes as his release gets closer. He’s wielding a chainsaw in this art, so it could be added as a weapon for the event, but it could also just be an emote or a special pose made exclusively for the display.

More Marshmello

Famous DJ Marshmello already has a skin in Fortnite, but it looks like he’s also getting a special Fortnitemares variant since he’s one of the characters featured in the artwork for this event. This variant of him is decked out in all-black with an eerie glowing purple face.

Original characters and items

In addition to all of the big collaborations, Fortnitemares will also feature plenty of original new characters and items. The names of some characters aren’t known yet, but they can be seen in the key art. The original characters and items that have been leaked are as follows.

A Dark Ruby Skin, her Dark Slicer Pickaxe , and the Shadow Glyphs Wrap .

Skin, her , and the . A Knightmare Skin, the Knightmare Carver Pickaxe , the Haunting Helm Back Bling , and the Cursed Dreams Wrap .

Skin, the , the , and the . A Shadow Monks Skin, the Sock ‘Em Stick Pickaxe , the Stitched Shadowsock Back Bling , and the Shadow Stitch Wrap .

Skin, the , the , and the . A Lexa Harbinger Skin.

Skin. An Omega Pumpkin Skin.

Outside of these leaks, it’s also fairly likely past Fortnitemares items will return to the game. Zombie Chickens have already been confirmed, but items like the Pumpkin Launcher will also probably be added once again.

In addition to the Fortnitemares leaks, there are also some more general Chapter Five, season four leaks that haven’t been released just yet. The Halloween event will be closing out the season since it’s set to end on Nov. 2, so these leaks may also end up appearing throughout the event unless they get pushed to a later season.

There’s not much time left to claim your battle pass rewards for free before they potentially move to the shop at a later date due to the battle pass exclusivity changes. If you want to claim all available rewards, you need to start tackling tasks that grant lots of XP, like the Stark Fan Club found quests, and weekly tasks like traveling distance while airborne without a glider or skydiving and driving in different named locations in a single match.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy