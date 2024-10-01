Fortnite v31.30 patch notes today (Oct. 1) – Sleep Mode, new live event, and new quest pack

As we enter October, Fortnite fans are eager to know what Epic Games has prepared for this year’s Fortnitemares, but the v31.30 update only added the countdown for the next live event, the new Sleep Mode feature, a quest pack, and some skins.

Many were expecting to see some Fortnitemares skins to already be released in the v31.30 update, but that didn’t happen. This update is more of a preparation for what’s to come sprinkled with some content to justify the down time.

Sleep Mode

No idle player anymore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The biggest change in Fortnite with v31.30 is the Sleep Mode setting. This new feature will prevent AFK players from remaining in the game. If Fortnite remains idle for 15 minutes, the player will be put into Sleep Mode. This will cancel matchmaking and mute your voice chat.

You can find it in the Settings menu under the Game Tab. Go to the Energy Saving options to customize how you want to Sleep Mode to work. The default time is 15 minutes, but you can turn it off by selecting the never option, or you can change the time from five minutes to one hour.

New live event

Doom will arrive this Saturday. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When descending from the bus, you’ll see the new live event beacon at the center of the map with a countdown for Oct. 5 at 1pm CT. Epic Games hasn’t confirmed what the event will be except for a teaser on X only saying “Doom is Coming”.

Wandering around the live event countdown, you’ll find Peelverine ready to give you a new, simple quest. Talk to it to activate the Found Quest, activating three Rift Beacons to help take down Doom. This quest rewards one level to those who complete it.

There was also a map change near the live event token: The lake a bit to the northwest has dried up with the v31.30 update.

New skins and quest pack

A couple new skins did make it into the update. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fortnitemares skins aren’t available yet, but the update added the skins for Heroic Hope, the Starfish, and Zain. Zain is is part of the Level Up Quest Pack, which includes the Fortnite and LEGO Zain outfit, the Astral Mantis Back Bling, the Proxima Blade Pickaxe, and four sets of quests. You’ll be able to get the Chitin Armor style for Zain on Oct. 22.

You’ll only receive the outfits when buying the quest pack. You’ll have to complete seven Zain quests to get the Back Bling, and 14 quests to get the pickaxe. The quests can be completed in from Oct. 2 to Nov. 2.

