When is the Doctor Doom event in Fortnite? Exact start time and date countdown

Fortnite’s latest Marvel-themed season centering around Doctor Doom’s takeover of the island is rocketing towards its inclusion, and a new live event is just a part of the action.

The “Doctor Doom” at the island’s Castle Doom has been nothing but a Doombot, as players quickly learned at this season’s launch, but the real deal is on his way. And he’s nearly here, so Fortnite heroes, Marvel heroes, and gamers need to be ready for what is to come.

The build-up to Doctor Doom’s arrival has been taking place slowly over the past couple of months, ever since Fortnite’s Chapter Five, season four, “Absolute Doom” began. The season has been full of fun Marvel-themed crossovers and skins, like Iron Spider and others, but the fun will be coming to an end soon.

Here’s everything there is to know about the upcoming Doctor Doom event in Fortnite.

Fortnite Doctor Doom event, explained

His arrival is imminent. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The build-up to Doctor Doom’s invasion of the island began with an event in Fortnite’s previous season, when Doctor Doom blew up Redline Rig to secure Pandora’s Box. Not long after, the island changed over to add multiple Marvel-themed points of interest like the Raft and Doomstadt.

Since the season began, Fortnite’s heroes and Marvel heroes have been assembling in an effort to take down Doctor Doom, but the supervillain’s arrival is imminent. Hope and Jonesy have been joined by Marvel heroes like Gwenpool, War Machine, Shuri, and others to fight against Marvel villains like Mysterio and Emma Frost.

Through weekly story missions and in-game dialogue, the story has unveiled that Hope and Jonesy have been attempting to counteract Doom for the upcoming battle. But it all comes to a head very shortly with a live event in Fortnite’s Absolute Doom season.

According to data mines, this is the first of two live events to take place during Absolute Doom. Another is coming some time after, and will likely lead into the final season of Chapter Five, which is set to begin in early November.

Leakers also suggest that this will be a “mini event” similar in scale to the Redline Rig explosion, so it may not feature any playable

Fortnite Doctor Doom event countdown

Are you ready? Image via Epic Games

The Doctor Doom event in Fortnite is set to begin on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 1pm CT. The countdown below shows exactly how much time is left between now and the event’s start time.

Doctor Doom Fortnite event countdown

It’s anyone’s guess what will happen during this event, but if it really will bring the arrival of Doom, then this could be the final battle between Hope, Jonesy, and Marvel superheroes against Doctor Doom, his magical powers, and his army of Doombots and soldiers.

With that in consideration, this event could have massive implications moving forward for the rest of the season. With leaks pointing to next season being a return of Fortnite OG Chapter Two, this event may be the finale of the Doctor Doom storyline, which is a bittersweet feeling.

The countdown appeared on Oct. 1, displaying on a platform just West of Reckless Railways. The event may take place nearby, so it seems as though Reckless Railways could be undergoing some “redecorating” very shortly, as was the case with Redline Rig last season.

Regardless, the wait for the event is not much longer, so make sure to clear your schedules and set some time aside to either be in-game for the event or tune in to watch your favorite streamers participate to see what’s next in the world of Fortnite‘s battle royale mode.

