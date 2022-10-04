All Fortnite Halloween skins from every year

Fortnite has been entertaining players for the last five years, celebrating the ups and downs that have come as part of the game’s journey. Part of the appeal is that Epic Games is frequently introducing seasonal events that coincide with holidays in the real world. Fortnitemares is the Fall event Epic hosts every year to celebrate the spooky feelings around Halloween.

Some of these skins have been more popular than others, but each was introduced by Epic Games to give players the spooky and whimsical feeling this time of year elicits. Here are all of Fortnite‘s Halloween skins from the last five years.

Fortnitemares 2017

The first ever Fortnitemares celebration occurred shortly after the battle royale’s release, offering two new skins. These Outfits are kind of toned-down due to Epic Games not really finding their brand with the game yet.

Skull Trooper

Image via Epic Games

Skull Trooper is one of Fortnite‘s most iconic Halloween skins, showcasing a man in a classic skeleton costume with his face painted to look like a skull. In following years he would get new variants that played with the colors of the skeleton.

Ghoul Trooper

Ghoul Trooper – Screengrab via Epic Games

For those who are more into zombies, the Ghoul Trooper was also released during the 2017 event. She’s painted in zombie makeup with ripped clothes. This skin would also get more variations as the seasons continued.

Fortnitemares 2018

This year was the first real Fortnitemares where Epic Game was better situated to release a bunch of new cosmetics at Halloween time.

Brainiac

Image via Epic Games

Brainiac is what would happen to Jonesy if he was turned into a zombie. As opposed to Ghoul Trooper, Brainiac appears to be an actual zombie on the hunt for brains. He’s mostly harmless, though, and could be found wandering the map as recently as early Chapter Three.

Bunnymoon

Image via Epic Games

This skin goes for a more whimsical Halloween look, with a bunny mask, corset, and Christmas lights donning this unique fighter.

Hay Man and Straw Ops

Image via Epic Games

These two frightful creatures were released as part of the Straw Stuffed set in Fortnite. Both Hay Man and Straw Ops are living scarecrows with a somewhat-evil look in their eyes. They were the first Halloween skins re-introduced during the build-up to Fortnitemares 2022.

Hollowhead

Image via Epic Games

There is an old tale about a headless man who rides his horse in search of his head, instead placing a jack-o-lantern in its place. The Hollowhead seems to be Epic Games’ recreation of this classic legend, complete with a dark outfit and cape.

Jack Gourdon

Image via Epic Games

This character has a “David S. Pumpkins” energy about him, and it’s not just the suit that looks near-identical to the one Tom Hanks wore on SNL. This skin isn’t as scary as its Hollowhead friend, but it’s definitely a lot of fun to look at. Just don’t let him ruin your night.

Patch Patroller

Image via Epic Games

You don’t have to worry about the local teens smashing your pumpkins thanks to the Patch Patroller, guardian of the gourds. His only mission is to ensure that no Pumpkins get smashed before they’re fully grown and can be turned into jack-o-lanterns.

Plague and Scourge

Image via Epic Games

This set of plague doctors has been missing from the Item Shop since Jan. 2020, right as the COVID-19 pandemic began to take hold of the world. Since then, neither Plague nor Scourge has been seen in the Item shop. It’s been nearly 1,000 days since they were last available for purchase, with some fans requesting they return soon.

Skull Ranger

Image via Epic Games

The Skull Ranger is the female version of Skull Trooper, which was released a year before the Ranger. Since then, new color schemes have been introduced for Skull Ranger and Skull Trooper, including the Gilded variant seen in the image above from last year’s Fortnitemares 2021.

Spooky Team Leader

Image via Fandom

This Halloween variation on Cuddle Team Leader was released the day after Halloween in 2018, but it still shows up every now and again. It’s one of the many variations on Cuddle Team Leader that players have likely seen over the years.

Fortnitemares 2019

Epic Games really stepped up the Fortnitemares event for Halloween 2019, teasing the upcoming skins in-game ahead of time and introducing a new zombie jumpscare mechanic that pushed players to their limits.

Dead Ball set

Image via Epic Games

The Dead Ball set features the iconic zombies that were added as jump scares during that year’s Fortnitemares event. Like with the different Default sets, there are a number of individual undead soccer players that fans could purchase from the Item Shop.

Big Mouth

Image via Epic Games

This guy is always hungry, with a giant mouth and fangs that can make anything a worthwhile meal. It’s hard to know where the head ends and the body begins on Big Mouth, since his mouth is so large it extends into his chest. This character is basically a mouth with arms and legs, which should terrify you.

Willow, Catrina, and Blacklight

Image via Epic Games

These three characters were introduced as The Final Reckoning Pack, which was teased ahead of time in the game. Willow is a girl with dark energy, and a doll head mask, that looks somewhat lost. Catrina is a boney fighter, draped in flowers with a skull mask. Blacklight looks like he has a black light glowing within him, showing his bones through his skin and clothes.

Teef and Jawbreaker

Image via Epic Games

Teef is a unique monstrosity added to Fortnite, with the pink goo bursting out of the seams of his prison jumpsuit. His only discernible feature is his janky teeth where a human’s mouth would be. Jawbreaker was often advertised alongside Teef, with her black headset, glasses, outfit, and tattoos.

Peely Bone

Image via Epic Games

With Peely being such an iconic character, it’s likely crossed a few players’ minds to be curious about what he’s made out of. Thanks to the Peely Bone skin, fans can now see the horrific insides of this banana-humanoid hybrid. Luckily, it seems that Peely doesn’t mind too much at all.

Image via Epic Games

Delirium appears to be some form of necromancer or mage, clothed in a dark robe and horned mask. Outside of his magical abilities, there’s not really anything that stands out about Delirium, but he still comes to the Item Shop every so often.

Haze

Image via Epic Games

Haze looks to be a fallen angel or a demon who’s all about rocking out. With Epic Games advertising her as a “dark star on the rise,” it seems Haze might do whatever it takes to reach stardom. She has received additional love over the years thanks to new versions and being featured in a locker bundle early this past summer.

Hemlock

Image via Epic Games

This witch means business and she isn’t afraid to deal some pain to the inhabitants of the island. First released in 2019, Hemlock is perfect for those witchy guys and gals who want to celebrate by taking on the role of a spellcaster and her wolf variant.

Fortnitemares 2020

While many trick-or-treaters couldn’t go out during the pandemic, Epic Games brought some of the frights to players who couldn’t get out and about.

Ravina

Image via Fandom

Ravina is a mythical creature of some kind, maybe a fairy or nymph. She has bright pink wings and big horns that are made up of pink stripes.

Baba Yaga

Image via Epic Games

The Baba Yaga is a Russian urban legend that tells of a deformed and ferocious-looking woman who lives in a hut deep in the woods, usually on chicken legs. Epic Games recreated this legend in their own game as a skin of an older woman, with the rest of the legend being shown in the above image.

Patch and Punk

Image via Epic Games

For players who love the pumpkins this time of year, Punk and Patch are great skins to pick up. Punk is another iteration of the pumpkin head, this time in an orange tracksuit with candle flames that are his pupils.

The Good Doctor and Hyde

Image via Epic Games

In 2020, it seems that Epic Games chose to create a skin that resembles the titular characters from The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. The Good Doctor has a variant that is the more nefarious of his two personalities.

Headlock

Image via Epic Games

This character seemingly has a thing for teeth, whether it be the bear trap he’s holding or his maxillary teeth pickaxe. Maybe Headlock longs for the teeth that he can’t use or he’s just kind of a weird little guy.

Fortnitemares 2021

Fortnitemares was able to completely come back in full force during 2021, bringing some more of the scariest cosmetics that Epic could whip up.

Fallen Heroes set

Image via Epic Games

Players who have the Boundless set will recognize these heroes that were turned into zombies for the Fortnitemares 2021 event. Players could snatch up their favorite heroes, now in zombie form, to showcase their favorite heroes in an undead form.

All-Hallow’s Steve and Tricksy

Image via Epic Games

Steve and Tricksy are just regular skins with a bunch of different styles that will let players fully represent their Halloween spirit. This skin comes with different suits, masks, and patterns. Apart from looking like someone who’s about to rob a bank, All-Hallow’s Steve and Tricksy are quality skins that will likely make a return this year.

Curdle Scream Leader

Image via Epic Games

This skin is one of the creepiest skins Epic has released during a Fortnitemares event, stitching together two classic characters: Cuddle Team Leader and Tomato Head. The result is a grotesque monster that would put Dr. Frankenstein to shame.

Frankenstein’s Monster

Image via Epic Games

Seeing as Epic has been such a fan of collaborations in recent years, it should come as no surprise that the developer introduced some of Universal’s classic monsters. Frankenstein’s Monster was modeled after the iconic horror character from Universal Pictures’ 1931 film. Frankenstein’s Monster also comes in a black-and-white variant to give him the iconic look.

The Mummy

Image via Epic Games

The Mummy is another one of the Universal Monsters added to Fortnite during last year’s Fortnitemares event. Like the classic movies, The Mummy is an imposing figure covered in bandages and looking for his lost love, potentially reincarnated on the island.

Graven

Image via Fandom

This skin is a variation on the classic Raven, taking on the form of a bird-like man with bony fingers and clad in what looks like ancient Egyptian armor. The markings on his body look similar to Egyptian sarcophagi that have been unearthed in the last several decades.

Grisabelle

Image via Epic Games

Grisabelle is a different variation of the Isabelle skin, allowing players to take on a fierce patchwork version of the iconic character. Epic released a new Winter holiday version of Isabelle not long after Grisabelle.

Shadow Midas

Image via Epic Games

According to Jonesy, this isn’t the same Midas that left the island all that time ago. This is Shadow Midas, consumed by the purple energy from the Cubes that has taken over his whole body.

Skeletara

Image via Epic Games

While this skin looks really cool, it will probably make you stick out like a sore thumb when you’re playing during the night on the island. Even still, it comes with a bright blue pickaxe that looks like it’s made out of bones.

Sparkle Skull and Party Trooper

Image via Epic Games

While Party Trooper was released during Fortnitemares 2020, he was joined by the female Sparkle Skull a year later. Now the two skins are advertised together with the exciting parties they bring during the Halloween season.