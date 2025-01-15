Fortnite players agree Expertise quests are the most useless challenges ever

Most Fortnite quests added each season offer a great opportunity to get an extra XP boost, but just occasionally, Epic Game misses the mark with how tough the challenges are. In Chapter Six, season one, the new Expertise quests are causing some issues in the community.

Recommended Videos

According to the Fortnite community on r/FortNiteBR, the Expertise quests are “the most useless challenges ever,” and they “hope they never come back.” The Expertise quests, offered by five of the NPCs on this season’s island, are multiple stages of time-consuming and tough challenges involving different weapons. Each stage is different and players must use that NPC’s particular weapon of choice to complete them.

How many have you completed so far? Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the players’ main issues with these quests is how long it takes to complete them. The first stage requires thousands of damage per weapon before players move on to tougher challenges like dealing headshots or eliminating players and winning a match. Each Expertise quest stage asks for thousands of damage or multiple eliminations.

All that hard work would be worth it if the reward was higher. Right now, many people feel like they have to grind for so long just to have a chance to buy a high-rarity item in one match. After that, to unlock it again, you have to complete yet another elimination challenge. Many players are asking what is even the point in this set of quests and why they are so difficult to achieve.

Of course, they are called “weapon mastery,” so they should be pretty tough to complete, but many players have barely completed the first stage despite playing every day, and it is already halfway through the season. As one Reddit user exclaimed, “I might be done with stage two by the end of the next season.”

Epic nerfed the Expertise quests in the latest update, but it hasn’t made much difference to players. Now, instead of aiming for 7,500 damage, the goal is 5,000, and instead of hitting enemy players 100 times in a single match, it is lowered to 75. For such high numbers, players expect more than just 25,000 XP and another set of hard challenges.

Five NPCs in Fortnite offer a legendary weapon when all quests are complete. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The worst set of Expertise quests, according to Fortnite players on Reddit, are Daigo’s Mask Expertise Quests. You have to start by dealing damage to players, which is a grind but manageable. But by the end, you have the virtually impossible task of using a Fire Oni Mask to eliminate a player wearing a Fire Oni Mask. The chance of this happening is so slim that many players have abandoned the quest altogether. The end reward is to unlock the chance to spend gold on a Legendary Oni Mask, so what’s the point?

If you are one of the frustrated players trying to grind through these tough challenges, some r/FortNiteBR users have a good tip. Firstly, get yourself into a squad match, but play it solo. If you are usually a Zero Build player, jump into a builds match, or vice versa. This will increase your chance of being in a match with a lot of bots. Get into as many fights as possible with bot squads to deal as much damage as possible with whatever weapon you are trying to master. If it is a damage-dealing or knocking/eliminating enemies challenge then it is easy to complete by focussing on one bot squad, allowing them to revive the downed player and hitting them again.

If you are tired of the grind of the Expertise challenges, check out the Godzilla quests for a bit more fun instead.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy