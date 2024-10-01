Finishing your weekly quests is a great way to earn lots of XP in Fortnite. Sometimes, these tasks can be quite tricky to navigate, as is the case with the travel distance while airborne without a glider or skydiving quest.

The two easiest ways to travel while airborne are gliding or skydiving, so you might struggle to think of other ways to complete this task. Luckily, there are many other options, but you have to get a bit creative to succeed at this task. Here’s how to travel distance while airborne without a glider or skydiving in Fortnite.

Travel distance while airborne without a glider or skydiving in Fortnite, explained

Up and away you go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the travel distance while airborne without a glider or skydiving quest in Fortnite, you need to travel in the air a total of 1,000 meters without a glider or skydiving. You can tackle this quest in many different ways, so it’s entirely up to you how you choose to finish it.

Here’s a breakdown of all the different ways you can complete this quest.

Lunging with Shuri’s Black Panther Claws . You can use this item to lunge through the air, making it a great option for traveling distance in the sky. It’s also pretty easy to find around the map, although you can also find Shuri to buy a pair if you’re not having any luck looting for them.

. You can use this item to lunge through the air, making it a great option for traveling distance in the sky. It’s also pretty easy to find around the map, although you can also find Shuri to buy a pair if you’re not having any luck looting for them. Flying with War Machine’s Hover Jets . You can use this powerful item to take to the skies for a short period of time. Flying with it counts for this quest, so search around the map to find one you can use. It can appear as loot anywhere, but you have the best chance of finding War Machine’s Hover Jets in Avenger’s Chests.

. You can use this powerful item to take to the skies for a short period of time. Flying with it counts for this quest, so search around the map to find one you can use. It can appear as loot anywhere, but you have the best chance of finding War Machine’s Hover Jets in Avenger’s Chests. Flying with Iron Man’s Flight Kit . This functions similarly to War Machine’s Hover Jets but lets you fly further and faster around the island. You can acquire this item from Stark Mobile Armories and Stark Industry Chests around the map.

. This functions similarly to War Machine’s Hover Jets but lets you fly further and faster around the island. You can acquire this item from Stark Mobile Armories and Stark Industry Chests around the map. Driving a car . Many cars are sitting around the island, and you can hop in any of them to progress in this quest. Try to drive around the south end of the map since there are plenty of ramps you can drive over to soar through the air. You can also drive off cliffs or up and down mountains.

. Many cars are sitting around the island, and you can hop in any of them to progress in this quest. Try to drive around the south end of the map since there are plenty of ramps you can drive over to soar through the air. You can also drive off cliffs or up and down mountains. Jumping and falling . This method isn’t the most efficient, but the distance traveled while airborne for this quest increases when you jump or fall. You’ll almost certainly gain at least a bit of distance through this method while naturally traversing around the map, but it’s best to choose another method as your main way of completing this task.

. This method isn’t the most efficient, but the distance traveled while airborne for this quest increases when you jump or fall. You’ll almost certainly gain at least a bit of distance through this method while naturally traversing around the map, but it’s best to choose another method as your main way of completing this task. Jumping with the River Styx effect . Around The Underworld and Grim Gate, you can swim in the green River Styx to gain a special temporary buff. This buff appears as three green skulls around you, and while you have them, you can essentially double-jump to travel farther three times. If you use this ability right, you can travel decently far while airborne.

. Around The Underworld and Grim Gate, you can swim in the green River Styx to gain a special temporary buff. This buff appears as three green skulls around you, and while you have them, you can essentially double-jump to travel farther three times. If you use this ability right, you can travel decently far while airborne. Consuming Flowberries or Flowberry Fizz. Both items grant you shields while giving you a temporary low gravity effect for 10 seconds. You can use this time to jump around and travel a decent distance in the air.

Cars are one of the quicker ways to finish this task. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although you can complete this quest using any of the previously mentioned methods, you’ll find that some of them work far better than others. To finish this task as quickly as possible, I recommend trying to use Iron Man’s Flight Kit, Shuri’s Black Panther Claws, or a car. These three methods generally work the best out of the available options. One thousand meters is still quite a lot, so completing this quest might take a few matches.

After tackling this tough quest, you can move on to other tasks to claim even more XP. Some other tricky ones worth working on next are the Stark Fan Club found quests, damaging vehicles with the Unibeam while flying, placing Stark Power Dampeners at The Raft, and damaging opponents in Landmarks.

