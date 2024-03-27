How to get River Styx effect in Fortnite and how it works

The Greek mythology-themed Fortnite Chapter Five Season Two has tons of unique points of interests like the Underworld, Mount Olympus, Grim Gate and more to the map which showcases the mood of the season, and a big one is the River Styx.

Recommended Videos

River Styx was newly added this season, with the river holding significant importance in Greek mythology; though its importance (and location) in Fortnite is a little less clear.

Where is the River Styx in Fortnite?

The River Styx has a strange green colour in Fortnite. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The River Styx runs from the south of Rebel’s Roost point of view and wraps the locations of the Underworld and Grim Gate in Fortnite, as showcased in the map above.

It can be easily identified by its signature green colour, which is a little different from the traditional blue colour given to water bodies in the Fortnite map.

How to use the River Styx effect and complete the Rise of Midas Quest in Fortnite

Swim in the River Styx and you should see three little green skulls on your character, which denotes that you have gained the effect. To use the effect, press the jump button twice in quick succession and move in the direction you want to dash. The effect only has three uses which can be replenished immediately after dipping in the River Styx again.

The River Styx Effect is similar to the effect Zero Point crystals added in Chapter Two, season five, where it allowed you to dash an unlimited number of times until the effect wore out. However, with the River Styx, there is a limited amount of uses you can get out of this boost.

Players can use it to close distances between enemies or can even use it to defeat Fortnite bosses like Cerberus by dodging their attacks.

It’s also linked to a new Rise of Midas quest, which tasks players to ‘Damage opponents while under the effects of the River Styx.’ This challenge can be completed by dealing 300 damage to enemies while having the River Styx effect active, which will then grant you 10,000 XP towards levelling up your battle pass.

For more, you can look at our Fortnite Chapter Five, season two quests guide.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more