Category:
Fortnite

All quests in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

It's time to start the grind.
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Mar 8, 2024 08:02 am
Fortnite artwork with battle pass skins including Zeus, Huntress, and Korra.
Image via Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter Five, season 2 started on March 8, 2024, meaning you can complete new quests and get cool-looking rewards.

Recommended Videos

Quests in Fortnite normally task you with completing specific objectives, like collecting items, dash, dealing damage with certain weapons, to name a few. They either grant you a reward like a spray, emote or battle pass experience that you can use to unlock goodies you like. This season is no different, and here are all quests you can complete in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two. 

List of all quests in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two

Olympus POI in Fortnite with a giant stone statue in the back.
Complete the quests to unlock your battle pass. Image via Epic Games

Kickstart quests

QuestReward
Open Collections and view Accolades10,000 xp
Search and Olympus Chest or Underworld Chest10,000 xp
Find and accept SHADOW Briefings (three times)10,000 xp
Dash three times in 10 seconds while affected by Underworld Dash10,000 xp
Use a Mod Bech inside a Weapon Bunker10,000 xp
Hit an opponent with Wings of Icarus Dive Bomb attack 10,000 xp
Damage opponents with Thunderbolt of Zeus (200)10,000 xp
Challenge an Olympian Boss at an Altar10,000 xp
Damage opponents with Epic or better rarity weapons (200)10,000 xp
Damage opponents with Thunderbolt of Zeus or Chains of Hades (1000)10,000 xp
Travel distance in the air (500)10,000 xp
Collect bars ar named locations (100)10,000 xp
Damage opponents with assault rifles or shotguns (1500)10,000 xp
Complete Kickstart questsSpray

Ranked quests

Ranked quests reward different goodies—from sprays to loading screens and emotes. The more quests you complete, the better the rewards. 

QuestNumber
Survive the Storm Circles in ranked matches11
Survive the Storm Circles in ranked matches22
Survive the Storm Circles in ranked matches33
Survive the Storm Circles in ranked matches44
Survive the Storm Circles in ranked matches55
Survive the Storm Circles in ranked matches66
Survive the Storm Circles in ranked matches77
Survive the Storm Circles in ranked matches88
Survive the Storm Circles in ranked matches99
Survive the Storm Circles in ranked matches110
Complete ranked quests10

Midas Rises

QuestReward
Collect bars (200)10,000 xp
Investigate Midas’ Jail Cell (three times)10,000 xp
Corroborate with Marigold on Midas’ escape10,000 xp
Hit an Olympian Boss with Chains of Hades10,000 xp
Damage players with Chains of Hades or a Harbinger SMG (750)10,000 xp
Search chests or ammo boxes at the Marigold or Hot Spots (10)10,000 xp
Damage players with SMGs (750)10,000 xp
Damage players with Shotguns (750)10,000 xp
Damage players with Assault Rifles (750)10,000 xp
Damage players with Snipers or DMRs (750)10,000 xp
Use Bandages or Small Shield Potions (three times)10,000 xp
Eliminated players with Epic rarity or better weapons (five times)10,000 xp

Et tu, Brutus?

QuestReward
Hire Specialists in different matches (three times)10,000 xp
Purchase from Midas Vending Machines or Service Stations (three times)10,000 xp
Scan the Marigold for recording devices 10,000 xp
Complete a thorough investigation of Brutus before confronting himUnknown
Confront Brutus10,000 xp

Jules vs. The Golden Touch

QuestReward
Damage opponents while under the effects of The River Styx (300)10,000 xp
Hit structures at Grim Gate to collect a Jar of Essence10,000 xp
Deliver the Jar of Essence to Jules10,000 xp
Mod weapons (three)10,000 xp
Eliminate players with fully modded weapons (five)10,000 xp

Myths of Midas

QuestReward
Damage players with Midas’ Drum Gun or Drum Guns (750)10,000 xp
Place top 50 players without consuming healing items10,000 xp
Eliminate an opponent within 10 seconds of collecting bars10,000 xp
Consume a Banana of the Gods10,000 xp

The Great Marigold Yacht Heist

QuestReward
Blow up a fuel pump10,000 xp
Catch a Golden Chicken10,000 xp
Honk a car horn within 10 meters of an enemy player10,000 xp
Travel distance while flying with Wings of Icarus (1000)10,000 xp
Complete a Train Heist or claim the floating island Capture Point10,000 xp

Midas Presents: Floor is Lava

QuestReward
Survive Storm Circles (10)10,000 xp
Damage players with Snipers or DMRs (750)10,000 xp
Use Bandages or Small Shield Potions (three)10,000 xp
Visit Named Locations (five)10,000 xp
Collect Legendary or Mythic items (50)10,000 xp
Collect Olympian Powers in different matches (three)10,000 xp

Midas Presents: Floor is Lava bonus goals

QuestReward
Complete Midas Presents: Floor is Lava quests (three)Spray
Complete Midas Presents: Floor is Lava quests (six)Spray
Complete Midas Presents: Floor is Lava quests (12)Pickaxe

Rise of Midas bonus goals

QuestReward
Complete Rise of Midas quests (six)Spray
Complete Rise of Midas quests (12)Cosmetic item
Complete Rise of Midas quests (18)Cosmetic item

Oracle’s Snapshot

QuestReward
Use a Scrying Pool to speak with The Oracle10,000 xp
Overcome the Test of Agility at Restored Reels10,000 xp
Overcome the Test of Strength at Lavish Lair or Fencing Fields10,000 xp
Overcome the Test of Wisdom at Scrying Pool10,000 xp
Send Hades a message by eliminating opponents (10)10,000 xp
Use a Scrying Pool to speak with Hades10,000 xp
Collect a Gatekeeper Shotgun the visit Grim Gate10,000 xp
Damage Cerberus to assert dominance (150)10,000 xp
Defeat a character in a duel or eliminate a god10,000 xp
Use a Scrying Pool to speak with Ares10,000 xp
Collect a Warforged Assault Rifle then visit Pantheon Path10,000 xp
Damage Ares to bring war to the gods (150)10,000 xp
Assist in collecting an Aspect of the Gods10,000 xp
Use a Scrying Pool to speak with The Oracle10,000 xp and spray

Aphrodite’s Snapshot

Unfortunately, the list of Aphrodite’s Snapshot quests is unknown.

Cerberus Snapshot

Unfortunately, the list of Cerberus’ Snapshot quests is unknown.

Medusa’s Snapshot

Medusa’s Snapshot quests are incomplete and there are no rewards known for them.

Week 0 quests

All weekly quests award 10,000 experience.

  • Emote in different matches (five)
  • Visit the Underworld and Mount Olympus (two)
  • Mantle in different named locations (five)
  • Headshot opponents with Huntress DMR (three)
  • Hit players within five seconds of falling (10)
  • Eliminate players with Gatekeeper Shotgun (three)
  • Use a Zipline or Ascender
  • Search chests or ammo boxes (15)

Week one quests

  • Search rare chests or safes (five)
  • Travel distance while airborne (2000)
  • Damage opponents while at full shields (250)
  • Collect Mythic items (five)
  • Eliminate players with common weapons (three)
  • Spend bars (100)
  • Damage players with a weapon mod (1000)
  • Swim (500)

Week two quests

  • Damage players from below (500)
  • Headshot players with Warforged Assault Rifle (five)
  • Talk to Aphrodite, Artemis, Medusa, or Poseidon to receive free items (three)
  • Eliminate enemy players within 10 seconds of destroying a structure (three)
  • Travel distance within 30 seconds of landing from the bus (1000)
  • Collect Epic or better weapons from eliminated players (three)
  • Eliminate players with Harbinger SMG (two)
  • Destroy metal structures or objects (15)

Week three quests

  • Travel distance while using medkits or shield pots (200)
  • Destroy objects or structures with fire (25)
  • Deal damage to players with pistols (500)
  • Deal explosive damage to opponents (200)
  • Eliminate opponents with sniper rifles (two)
  • Eliminate an opponent while below 50 health
  • Collect Bars (500)
  • Destroy objects or structures (100)

Week four quests

  • Open chests or ammo boxes within 30s of landing (five)
  • Deal damage to players while aiming down sights (300)
  • Purchase items or services from characters (five)
  • Deal damage to players with shotguns (1000)
  • Eliminate players with pistols (five)
  • Eliminate players from 30 m or more (five)
  • Destroy objects or structures with the pickaxe (50)

Week five seasonal quests

  • Travel distance in a vehicle (5000)
  • Collect a Shotgun, Assault Rifle, Sniper Rifle, and Pistol in a single match (four)
  • Complete quests from the Job Board (five)
  • Collect weapons from eliminated players (three)
  • Deal damage to players from 10 m or less (500)
  • Eliminate players while using a weapon with a mod (10)
  • Gain health or shields from fish (10)
  • Deal damage to players with DMRs (250)
related content
Read Article Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2 countdown: Exact start time and release date
A screenshot of an angel character flying on a purple sky with a constellation on her wings.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2 countdown: Exact start time and release date
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 8, 2024
Read Article How to get the Hades skin in Fortnite
Hades in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get the Hades skin in Fortnite
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 8, 2024
Read Article How to fix Matchmaking Error #3 in Fortnite
TMNT Fortnite artwork
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to fix Matchmaking Error #3 in Fortnite
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2 countdown: Exact start time and release date
A screenshot of an angel character flying on a purple sky with a constellation on her wings.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2 countdown: Exact start time and release date
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 8, 2024
Read Article How to get the Hades skin in Fortnite
Hades in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get the Hades skin in Fortnite
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 8, 2024
Read Article How to fix Matchmaking Error #3 in Fortnite
TMNT Fortnite artwork
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to fix Matchmaking Error #3 in Fortnite
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 8, 2024
Author
Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.