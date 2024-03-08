All quests in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

Fortnite Chapter Five, season 2 started on March 8, 2024, meaning you can complete new quests and get cool-looking rewards.

Quests in Fortnite normally task you with completing specific objectives, like collecting items, dash, dealing damage with certain weapons, to name a few. They either grant you a reward like a spray, emote or battle pass experience that you can use to unlock goodies you like. This season is no different, and here are all quests you can complete in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two.

List of all quests in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two

Complete the quests to unlock your battle pass. Image via Epic Games

Kickstart quests

Quest Reward Open Collections and view Accolades 10,000 xp Search and Olympus Chest or Underworld Chest 10,000 xp Find and accept SHADOW Briefings (three times) 10,000 xp Dash three times in 10 seconds while affected by Underworld Dash 10,000 xp Use a Mod Bech inside a Weapon Bunker 10,000 xp Hit an opponent with Wings of Icarus Dive Bomb attack 10,000 xp Damage opponents with Thunderbolt of Zeus (200) 10,000 xp Challenge an Olympian Boss at an Altar 10,000 xp Damage opponents with Epic or better rarity weapons (200) 10,000 xp Damage opponents with Thunderbolt of Zeus or Chains of Hades (1000) 10,000 xp Travel distance in the air (500) 10,000 xp Collect bars ar named locations (100) 10,000 xp Damage opponents with assault rifles or shotguns (1500) 10,000 xp Complete Kickstart quests Spray

Ranked quests

Ranked quests reward different goodies—from sprays to loading screens and emotes. The more quests you complete, the better the rewards.

Quest Number Survive the Storm Circles in ranked matches 11 Survive the Storm Circles in ranked matches 22 Survive the Storm Circles in ranked matches 33 Survive the Storm Circles in ranked matches 44 Survive the Storm Circles in ranked matches 55 Survive the Storm Circles in ranked matches 66 Survive the Storm Circles in ranked matches 77 Survive the Storm Circles in ranked matches 88 Survive the Storm Circles in ranked matches 99 Survive the Storm Circles in ranked matches 110 Complete ranked quests 10

Midas Rises

Quest Reward Collect bars (200) 10,000 xp Investigate Midas’ Jail Cell (three times) 10,000 xp Corroborate with Marigold on Midas’ escape 10,000 xp Hit an Olympian Boss with Chains of Hades 10,000 xp Damage players with Chains of Hades or a Harbinger SMG (750) 10,000 xp Search chests or ammo boxes at the Marigold or Hot Spots (10) 10,000 xp Damage players with SMGs (750) 10,000 xp Damage players with Shotguns (750) 10,000 xp Damage players with Assault Rifles (750) 10,000 xp Damage players with Snipers or DMRs (750) 10,000 xp Use Bandages or Small Shield Potions (three times) 10,000 xp Eliminated players with Epic rarity or better weapons (five times) 10,000 xp

Et tu, Brutus?

Quest Reward Hire Specialists in different matches (three times) 10,000 xp Purchase from Midas Vending Machines or Service Stations (three times) 10,000 xp Scan the Marigold for recording devices 10,000 xp Complete a thorough investigation of Brutus before confronting him Unknown Confront Brutus 10,000 xp

Jules vs. The Golden Touch

Quest Reward Damage opponents while under the effects of The River Styx (300) 10,000 xp Hit structures at Grim Gate to collect a Jar of Essence 10,000 xp Deliver the Jar of Essence to Jules 10,000 xp Mod weapons (three) 10,000 xp Eliminate players with fully modded weapons (five) 10,000 xp

Myths of Midas

Quest Reward Damage players with Midas’ Drum Gun or Drum Guns (750) 10,000 xp Place top 50 players without consuming healing items 10,000 xp Eliminate an opponent within 10 seconds of collecting bars 10,000 xp Consume a Banana of the Gods 10,000 xp

The Great Marigold Yacht Heist

Quest Reward Blow up a fuel pump 10,000 xp Catch a Golden Chicken 10,000 xp Honk a car horn within 10 meters of an enemy player 10,000 xp Travel distance while flying with Wings of Icarus (1000) 10,000 xp Complete a Train Heist or claim the floating island Capture Point 10,000 xp

Midas Presents: Floor is Lava

Quest Reward Survive Storm Circles (10) 10,000 xp Damage players with Snipers or DMRs (750) 10,000 xp Use Bandages or Small Shield Potions (three) 10,000 xp Visit Named Locations (five) 10,000 xp Collect Legendary or Mythic items (50) 10,000 xp Collect Olympian Powers in different matches (three) 10,000 xp

Midas Presents: Floor is Lava bonus goals

Quest Reward Complete Midas Presents: Floor is Lava quests (three) Spray Complete Midas Presents: Floor is Lava quests (six) Spray Complete Midas Presents: Floor is Lava quests (12) Pickaxe

Rise of Midas bonus goals

Quest Reward Complete Rise of Midas quests (six) Spray Complete Rise of Midas quests (12) Cosmetic item Complete Rise of Midas quests (18) Cosmetic item

Oracle’s Snapshot

Quest Reward Use a Scrying Pool to speak with The Oracle 10,000 xp Overcome the Test of Agility at Restored Reels 10,000 xp Overcome the Test of Strength at Lavish Lair or Fencing Fields 10,000 xp Overcome the Test of Wisdom at Scrying Pool 10,000 xp Send Hades a message by eliminating opponents (10) 10,000 xp Use a Scrying Pool to speak with Hades 10,000 xp Collect a Gatekeeper Shotgun the visit Grim Gate 10,000 xp Damage Cerberus to assert dominance (150) 10,000 xp Defeat a character in a duel or eliminate a god 10,000 xp Use a Scrying Pool to speak with Ares 10,000 xp Collect a Warforged Assault Rifle then visit Pantheon Path 10,000 xp Damage Ares to bring war to the gods (150) 10,000 xp Assist in collecting an Aspect of the Gods 10,000 xp Use a Scrying Pool to speak with The Oracle 10,000 xp and spray

Aphrodite’s Snapshot

Unfortunately, the list of Aphrodite’s Snapshot quests is unknown.

Cerberus Snapshot

Unfortunately, the list of Cerberus’ Snapshot quests is unknown.

Medusa’s Snapshot

Medusa’s Snapshot quests are incomplete and there are no rewards known for them.

Week 0 quests

All weekly quests award 10,000 experience.

Emote in different matches (five)

Visit the Underworld and Mount Olympus (two)

Mantle in different named locations (five)

Headshot opponents with Huntress DMR (three)

Hit players within five seconds of falling (10)

Eliminate players with Gatekeeper Shotgun (three)

Use a Zipline or Ascender

Search chests or ammo boxes (15)

Week one quests

Search rare chests or safes (five)

Travel distance while airborne (2000)

Damage opponents while at full shields (250)

Collect Mythic items (five)

Eliminate players with common weapons (three)

Spend bars (100)

Damage players with a weapon mod (1000)

Swim (500)

Week two quests

Damage players from below (500)

Headshot players with Warforged Assault Rifle (five)

Talk to Aphrodite, Artemis, Medusa, or Poseidon to receive free items (three)

Eliminate enemy players within 10 seconds of destroying a structure (three)

Travel distance within 30 seconds of landing from the bus (1000)

Collect Epic or better weapons from eliminated players (three)

Eliminate players with Harbinger SMG (two)

Destroy metal structures or objects (15)

Week three quests

Travel distance while using medkits or shield pots (200)

Destroy objects or structures with fire (25)

Deal damage to players with pistols (500)

Deal explosive damage to opponents (200)

Eliminate opponents with sniper rifles (two)

Eliminate an opponent while below 50 health

Collect Bars (500)

Destroy objects or structures (100)

Week four quests

Open chests or ammo boxes within 30s of landing (five)

Deal damage to players while aiming down sights (300)

Purchase items or services from characters (five)

Deal damage to players with shotguns (1000)

Eliminate players with pistols (five)

Eliminate players from 30 m or more (five)

Destroy objects or structures with the pickaxe (50)

Week five seasonal quests