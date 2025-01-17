Forgot password
Epic reportedly buffs Godzilla’s spawn rate in Fortnite after colossal amount of player complaints

Couldn't find Godzilla in your Fortnite match? It might be a bit easier for you now.
Adam Snavely
Adam Snavely
|

Published: Jan 17, 2025 06:43 pm

After players reported how difficult it was to actually get Godzilla to spawn in their Fortnite battle royale matches, it appears Epic Games is making it easier for players to get in on the fun and finish quests.

According to HYPEX, one of the most reliable data miners and Fortnite leakers around, Godzilla’s spawn rate has doubled from 20 percent to 40 percent today. That comes after plenty of player complaints about Godzilla never seeming to spawn for players, a real issue considering you needed the giant lizard to appear in your games to finish the Godzilla quests and earn Godzilla’s Medallion.

The responses to HYPEX’s tweet were filled with players commenting on how they hadn’t managed to get Godzilla to spawn a single time since the monster’s release, and Reddit is a similar story.

One popular thread clearly referencing Godzilla started out with a simple message. “I am tired of the (you have 20 percent cchange [sic] of getting this cool thing),” the poster said, before imploring Epic to simply make the new event it’s own separate LTM so that more people could experience it. Many players in the thread agreed, with some saying they had resorted to setting up bot lobbies in order to finish the Godzilla quests, and others suggesting the low spawn rate was a money-making tactic. “20% chance = you play for longer = buying stuff becomes more appealing = profit,” one player summed up.

At the very least, it looks like Godzilla will now spawn in more games, and players should have a bit easier time to get those quests done. If you gave up on getting the kaiju to spawn in your games earlier today, now seems like a good time to give it another try.

