Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2 battle pass: All skins, styles, and cosmetics

It's time to see who'll be ruling our island this Fortnite season.
Published: Mar 8, 2024 04:36 am
With the arrival of Fortnite Chapter Five, season two, we mortals are bestowed with the extraordinary privilege of forging alliances with the mighty gods and goddesses of Ancient Greece and Korra.

Fortnite‘s socials confirmed the theme of Ancient Greece for season two in early February. This sparked speculation about the game’s upcoming creatures, locations, and characters. We even made a list of our 10 wishes for season two, and some came true. After weeks of API datamining and leaks, Fortnite‘s downtime for maintenance has revealed the official characters in the battle pass for Fortnite Chapter Five, season two.

Every skin included in the battle pass for Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2

Aphrodite

Aphrodite’s Fortnite skin in Chapter Five, season two has a gold crop top and skirt paired with a pristine white blazer. She accentuates her ensemble with accessories adorned with red hearts. Her alternative skin variant radiates a captivating hot-pink hue, just so you don’t forget she’s the goddess of love. Transitioning to the LEGO Fortnite variant, Aphrodite appears in a striking all-white attire, though the gold tones may appear slightly yellowish.

Cerberus

Hades’ loyal hound arrives as a Tier 1 skin. It captures the underworld’s vibe in eerie green. Though single-headed, it emanates an unsettling aura, particularly in its red and blue fiery variants. In LEGO Fortnite, it retains its green look, complete with a unique hound head, staying true to its underworld roots.

Zeus

The almighty god of Olympus graces us with a skin adorned in golden armor, complete with a convenient grenade pouch adorning his hip. This divine ensemble has two variants: one featuring resplendent white and gold armor, and another where he elegantly ties his hair into a majestic man bun. In the LEGO Fortnite adaptation, Zeus shines in his golden armor.

Hades

Hades dons a sleek all-black attire complemented by a striking golden mask and crown. The ruler of the underworld has two skin variants: one engulfed in eerie green hues, representing the underworld’s essence, and another in a deep royal purple. In the LEGO Fortnite rendition, Hades emerges as a compact, blocky figure adorned with elements of gold, purple, and green,

Poseidon

Poseidon’s skin is a buff water blob. True to the game’s playful nature, his variants showcase hues of purple and orange, adding a splash of color to his aquatic form. In the LEGO Fortnite adaptation, Poseidon’s distinctive feature is a fish tank head.

Artemis

If you get Fortnite Chapter Five, season two’s battle pass, you can unlock Artemis’ skin, the goddess of the hunt. Her attire features a space pattern adorning her abdomen and elbows, while her flowing purple hair mirrors the hues of the galaxy. Her skin variants offer different looks: one veiling her face with a face mask and hood, and another immersing her in flame-like colors. In the LEGO Fortnite adaptation, Artemis maintains her signature purple color palette.

Medusa

Medusa flaunts her legendary serpent hair and dons a scaly dress to match her reptilian aesthetic. While she experiments with a pink variant, her LEGO Fortnite adaptation opts for a striking all-blue appearance.

Korra

Among these Greeks is Korra, Aang’s grandaughter in Avatar: The Last Airbender, which was already confirmed to have a collab with Fortnite in this season. While she doesn’t have any variants, her LEGO Fortnite adaption does a fine rendition.

