Fortnite x Avatar The Last Airbender collaboration, explained

Fortnite is known for throwing live concerts and collaborating with celebrities and cartoon franchises, but there’s one new collaboration on the horizon: Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Whether it’s due to the live-action show on Netflix or because the iconic 2000s animated series was epic, here’s everything we know about the collaboration.

Everything we know about the Fortnite x ATLA collaboration

You can get an Appa Glider by completing the event quests. Image via iFireMonkey

The Fortnite x Avatar: The Last Airbender collaboration was first revealed on X (formerly known as Twitter) by the popular content creator and leaker iFireMonkey on Feb. 26.

According to iFireMonkey, who uncovered this information via Fortnite’s API, this Fortnite and ATLA collaboration will be the Chapter Five Season Two midseason collaboration. Although this event has not yet officially been announced, the datamined API information suggests it’s in the works and is expected to go live in late April or early May.

Like past collaborations, there will be specific quests you’ll need to complete to earn rewards, and one will give you an Appa Glider. In addition, if you spend V-bucks to buy the pass, you will also instantly get the Aang Fortnite skin style and Aang LEGO skin style.

The event will reportedly have two separate tiers for the battle pass, with one being premium, similar to past events. Hopefully, these premium rewards will be available in the shop down the line once the event has concluded. It’s not known what these rewards will be, but fans are hoping to see each element represented in some way. So, whether you have an affinity for Water, Earth, Fire, or Air, there will hopefully be something for you.

We will update this article as more information pops up or if details change, as this Avatar collab hasn’t been officially announced and is expected to go live by May.