How to get Free V-Bucks in Fortnite?

Fortnite is filled with awesome cosmetics, and Epic Games continues to add more of them with each major content patch. While players can unlock some skins for free during events or special occasions, most cosmetics cost V-Bucks, which can usually be bought with real money.

Even if you have a disposable income and can comfortably purchase V-Bucks, it’s hard to say no to them when they’re offered for free. Growing their skin collection is one of the ultimate goals of most Fortnite players, and it can only be achieved by accumulating more V-Bucks.

There are only a few ways to earn V-Bucks without spending money, so you may need to pay up if you’re looking to unlock many cosmetic items. Here are our tips for earning free V-Bucks in Fortnite.

Stay away from sketchy websites

When players search “free V-Bucks” on Google, they’ll be greeted with many shady websites and YouTube videos that instruct players to download software or direct them to a website where they’ll be required to enter their login details.

There’s no V-Bucks glitch or a way that will guarantee you massive amounts of V-Bucks for free. Don’t download any third-party programs that claim to give away free V-Bucks and never type in your login details into websites that you aren’t familiar with. Don’t fall victim to any scam while on your search for free V-Bucks since your account and cyber security will always be more important.

Join tournaments

Image via Epic Games

If you’re a competitive Fortnite player, you may feel drawn to playing ranked in Fortnite. While the game’s arena mode allows players to compete in an equally competitive platform, there are more rewarding ways that players can play the game to earn either cash or V-Bucks.

In-game or third-party tournaments with prize pools will be the perfect places for competitive players to earn either V-Bucks or money. One of the downsides of this method is that there might always be delays when it comes to processing rewards. Even if you win a tournament, it will take a few days before you receive your rewards, which can be annoying at times.

In addition to the in-game tournaments that Epic organizes, players can find various other online tournaments on organizer websites. Most of these tournaments will be hosted by third parties like content creators or sponsors, and each tournament may have different rules. Make sure to read all the terms and conditions before signing up for a tournament since getting disqualified for something you didn’t know will cause your time investment to go down the drain.

Use a refund token

If you’re only wondering how you can earn free V-Bucks because you spent your last one on a skin that you didn’t like, fear not. All Fortnite accounts are granted three refund tokens, which allow them to return the cosmetics they bought and get back their precious V-Bucks.

This method only gives you back the V-Bucks that you spent on the skin that you return, though, and the cap on tokens will limit their use case. It’s still worth using them to get your V-Bucks back for a purchase that you weren’t satisfied with.

Every year players will be given one refund token, meaning you can make one extreme purchase every year even if you use all of your tokens. This change was implemented in patch 18.2 and before that, players would run out of refunds forever after using all of them.

Though accidental purchases happen, a refund system such as this one is necessary to prevent players from abusing the system. If that wasn’t the case, most players would purchase a skin and wear it for a few days only to refund it, which would damage Epic’s revenue stream.

Honorable mentions

These methods aren’t entirely free, but if you’re already going to spend money on Fortnite, you might as well follow them to get more bang for your buck.

Unlock the V-Bucks rewards on your battle pass

The battle pass itself costs money, but you can earn back your investment and then some more. Fortnite has been allowing players to only unlock the tiers that they like on the battle pass, meaning players can unlock the V-Buck rewards immediately if they have enough Battle Stars.

Once you start profiting from your initial battle pass investment, you can save up the additional V-Bucks and use them to purchase other cosmetics that you may like.

Image via Epic Games

Purchase V-Bucks in bulk

If you don’t need your V-Bucks right away, it may be wiser to save your cash to purchase your V-Bucks at a later date when you have more money. The bigger V-Bucks packages reward players with more bonus V-Bucks and once you start purchasing your V-Bucks in bulk, you’ll get more V-Bucks for your investment.

Check out promotional deals

On rare occasions, Epic teams up with manufacturers or producers for promotion deals. There have been cases where players who purchased specific goods or services received codes that could be used in Fortnite. While this method isn’t entirely free, if you also need the item you purchase then getting V-Bucks alongside it will be a sweet deal.

To redeem such codes, you’ll need to make your way to Fortnite’s official website and log in with your account.