How to redeem a code in Fortnite

Fortnite players can get some cool, free stuff for their game account if they have a code for it. These codes are usually a part of Fortnite developer Epic Games’ own promotions or part of a partnership of the developer with another company.

Players get special cards with codes for the item they can redeem if they participate in these promotions. Redeeming them while logged into their game account is the only step needed to unlock the in-game reward of that code.

Here’s how to redeem codes in Fortnite.

The easy way

Screengrab via Epic Games

Most cards with the code to unlock your in-game item will come with the fortnite.com/redeem link, which will redirect you to a page on Epic’s website that displays “Redeem Your Reward” and a blank space with “Enter access code.”

Type your code in that space. Pay attention to the sequence of numbers and letters. You don’t need to type the dashes between the four sequences of your code.

If you get an error right after you click “Redeem,” you might have mistyped a part of the code, so double-check it. If the code is correct, even if it’s already been used, you’ll be redirected to a confirmation page that will show you the item you’re redeeming and if you wish to activate it. Click “Activate” and it should be unlocked in your in-game account.

If you get an error saying the code was already redeemed, you were probably too slow if you found that code online. Every code can only be activated once.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Epic has a help page for code redemption if you have further issues. It also has another page for redeeming V-Bucks codes.

The safest way

Screengrab via Epic Games

If you’re playing Fortnite on several consoles and have multiple accounts, it’s probably safer to redeem your code through this second method. This will guarantee you’re redeeming the item on the account you really want it to be on.

Log into your Epic Games account on the company’s website. Then, go to your profile and select “Redeem Code” on the left sidebar. Enter your code on that new page and the item should appear in your locker soon. All details of the previous method also apply to this.

After you redeem the code, hop into the game, choose the new item in your Locker, and enjoy Fortnite with your new item.