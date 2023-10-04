Fortnite Battle Pass: How it works, cost, and more

Do you have some extra cash lying around and a skinless inventory? Then the Fortnite Battle Pass is the thing for you.

You’ll be able to bolster your barren inventory with some quality skins (some themed around crossovers) that might not make their way through the rotation again. You’ll even get rewards that’ll keep you in the battle pass for seasons to come.

The Fortnite Battle Pass was one of the founding members of the seasonal monetization system years ago, and it’s remained one of the most influential methods for free-to-play games ever since; the gaming landscape has been changed permanently because of it, even as it remains one of the best.

How does the Fortnite Battle Pass work?

The Fortnite Battle Pass is a seasonal event. You’ll be given over 100 levels of unlockable rewards and skins, with the additional bonus of a potential 1,500 V-bucks.

This means you’ll be able to come back next season and keep collecting those skins. Inside these battle passes, you’ll also get a selection of pickaxes, backpacks, gliders, and character models that can be sported in your matches.

Fortnite’s long list of skins grows with each season, adding countless more each season.

How much does the Fortnite Battle Pass cost?

Fat stacks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Fortnite Battle Pass costs 950 V-bucks. However, the price of the in-game currency will change depending on your region. Buying the Battle Pass will require you to purchase 1,000 V-bucks and dedicate 950 to the seasonal rewards. You’ll pay roughly $8.99 USD and the same in euros.

How often does the Fortnite Battle Pass return?

This seasonal endeavor is enough to keep you hooked for months. Fortunately for you slow-pokes, that’s how long the Battle Pass lasts. You’ll be able to spend three to four months grinding out the battle pass before the next one comes in to take its place.

If you’re a little slow and struggling to get the final tiers of the Battle Pass, fear no; you’ll be able to purchase tier-jumps which can vary in price depending on how many you want to skip.

Other ways to get the Fortnite Battle Pass

Add some skins to your collection. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re looking to avoid purchasing V-bucks, you can get involved with Fortnite Crew. This $11.99 USD subscription fee will come out monthly, and give you access to the seasonal Battle Pass, alongside a slew of other benefits.

You’ll also get new skins, emotes, and cosmetics in the bundle. On top of that, you’ll get 1,000 V-bucks to go toward a special non-battle pass-based skin in the Fortnite store.

