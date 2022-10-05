Every Fortnite crossover and collaboration ever made

Fortnite has had a multitude of different collaborations with a wide variety of franchises. From Space Jam 2 to Cobra Kai, Fortnite has brought in a bunch of faces all their fans are familiar with.

Changing skins and cosmetics allows players to express themselves in wacky and sometimes comedic ways. These partnerships between Fortnite and franchises also give the devs a break from having to come up with new skin ideas all the time.

As the seasons progress, more characters that pop their heads up in the Fortnite universe. With over 150 different characters introduced over its lifespan, there looks like there are hundreds more to come. Fortnite isn’t stopping anytime soon.

How many different collaboration and crossover skins are there in Fortnite?

Here’s a list of all the collaborations franchises have had with Fortnite:

CharacterFranchiseChapter/Season
Infinity Gauntlet (LTM)Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity WarSeason 4
NFL Cosmetic ItemsNational Football LeagueSeason 6
Risky Reels Wreck-it-Ralph Easter Egg and Hot Marat emoteRalph Breaks the InternetSeason 6
Marshmello Bundle and ConcertMarshmelloSeason 7
Endgame Limited Time ModeMarvel’s Avengers: EndgameSeason 8
Star-Lord and Black WidowMarvel’s Avengers: EndgameSeason 8
John WickJohn Wick: Chapter 3 – ParabellumSeason 9
Chief Hopper and DemogorgonStranger ThingsSeason 9
JordanAir JordanSeason 9
Major Lazer BundleMajor LazerSeason X
PandoraBorderlands 3Season X
Batman and CatwomanDC ComicsSeason X
Live at RiskyStar WarsChapter 2: Season 1
NinjaNinjaChapter 2: Season 1
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)DC ComicsChapter 2: Season 1
DeadpoolMarvelChapter 2: Season 2
Travis Scott’s AstronomicalTravis ScottChapter 2: Season 2
Punk’dPunk’dChapter 2: Season 2
HousepartyHousepartyChapter 2: Season 2
TenetTenetChapter 2: Season 3
AquamanDC ComicsChapter 2: Season 3
Captain AmericaMarvelChapter 2: Season 3
Black MantaDC ComicsChapter 2: Season 3
LoserfruitLoserfruitChapter 2: Season 3
Nexus WarMarvelChapter 2: Season 4
Rocket League Llama-RamaRocket LeagueChapter 2: Season 4
GhostbustersGhostbustersChapter 2: Season 4
Party TrooperJ BalvinChapter 2: Season 4
LachlanLachlanChapter 2: Season 4
The Last Laugh BundleDC ComicsChapter 2: Season 4
The MandalorianStar WarsChapter 2: Season 5
KratosGod of WarChapter 2: Season 5
Master ChiefHaloChapter 2: Season 5
Daryl Dixon and MichonneThe Walking DeadChapter 2: Season 5
Marvel: Royalty & Warriors PackMarvelChapter 2: Season 5
Green ArrowDC ComicsChapter 2: Season 5
TheGrefgTheGrefgChapter 2: Season 5
PredatorPredatorChapter 2: Season 5
Snake EyesG.I. JoeChapter 2: Season 5
The FlashDC ComicsChapter 2: Season 5
TRON: LegacyTRONChapter 2: Season 5
Ryu and Chun-LiStreet FighterChapter 2: Season 5
Ellen Ripley and XenomorphAlienChapter 2: Season 5
LazarBeamLazarBeamChapter 2: Season 5
Ant-ManMarvelChapter 2: Season 5
RavenDC ComicsChapter 2: Season 6
Lara CroftTomb RaiderChapter 2: Season 6
Rebirth Harley QuinnBatman/Fortnite: Zero PointChapter 2: Season 6
Rocket League Llama-Rama 2021Rocket LeagueChapter 2: Season 6
AloyHorizon Zero DawnChapter 2: Season 6
Neymar Jr.NeymarChapter 2: Season 6
Batman ZeroBatman/Fortnite: Zero PointChapter 2: Season 6
Beast BoyDC ComicsChapter 2: Season 6
Catwoman ZeroBatman/Fortnite: Zero PointChapter 2: Season 6
NBANational Basketball AssociationChapter 2: Season 6
KelsierMistbornChapter 2: Season 6
Deathstroke ZeroBatman/Fortnite: Zero PointChapter 2: Season 6
Armored Batman ZeroBatman/Fortnite: Zero PointChapter 2: Season 7
Rick SanchezRick and MortyChapter 2: Season 7
SupermanDC ComicsChapter 2: Season 7
GuggimonSuperplasticChapter 2: Season 7
Harry Kane and Marco ReusUEFA Euro 2020Chapter 2: Season 7
ThanosMarvelChapter 2: Season 7
Loki LaufeysonMarvelChapter 2: Season 7
LeBron James and Space JamLeBron James Space Jam: A New LegacyChapter 2: Season 7
BughaBughaChapter 2: Season 7
FerrariFerrariChapter 2: Season 7
GidedguyGildedguyChapter 2: Season 7
BloodsportDC ComicsChapter 2: Season 7
Rift TourAriana GrandeChapter 2: Season 7
Cammy and GuileStreet FighterChapter 2: Season 7
GamoraMarvelChapter 2: Season 7
DudeFree GuyChapter 2: Season 7
Wonder WomanDC ComicsChapter 2: Season 7
Mecha MortyRick and MortyChapter 2: Season 7
J BalvinJ BalvinChapter 2: Season 7
March Through TimeTIMEChapter 2: Season 7
Mike Lowrey (Will Smith)Bad BoysChapter 2: Season 7
Shang-ChiMarvelChapter 2: Season 7
CarnageMarvelChapter 2: Season 8
JankySuperplasticChapter 2: Season 8
BalenciagaBalenciagaChapter 2: Season 8
Eddie BrockMarvelChapter 2: Season 8
Frankenstein’s MonsterUniversalChapter 2: Season 8
Rick GrimesThe Walking DeadChapter 2: Season 8
KAWS SkeletonKawsChapter 2: Season 8
Paul Atreides & ChaniDuneChapter 2: Season 8
Spacefarer Ariana GrandeAriana GrandeChapter 2: Season 8
The MummyUniversalChapter 2: Season 8
Chris Redfield & Jill ValentineResident EvilChapter 2: Season 8
The Batman Who LaughsDC ComicsChapter 2: Season 8
Frankenstein’s BrideUniversalChapter 2: Season 8
El Chapulín ColoradoChespiritoChapter 2: Season 8
Arcane JinxLeague of LegendsChapter 2: Season 8
Monopoly Tokens BundleMonopolyChapter 2: Season 8
Dark PhoenixMarvelChapter 2: Season 8
Naruto, Kakashi, Sasuke & SakuraNarutoChapter 2: Season 8
Nick FuryMarvelChapter 2: Season 8
Moncler Classic SkinsMonclerChapter 2: Season 8
Spider-Man (Marvel Comics)MarvelChapter 3: Season 1
Spider-Man & MJ (No Way Home)MarvelChapter 3: Season 1
Kait Diaz & Marcus FenixGears of WarChapter 3: Season 1
Follow The White Rabbit Cosmetics SetThe MatrixChapter 3: Season 1
Boba FettStar WarsChapter 3: Season 1
Kate Bishop & Clint BartonHawkeyeChapter 3: Season 1
Cobra Kai Skins & CosmeticsCobra KaiChapter 3: Season 1
Arcane ViLeague of LegendsChapter 3: Season 1
Fennec Shand & KrrsantanStar WarsChapter 3: Season 1
Nathan Drake & Chloe FrazerUnchartedChapter 3: Season 1
Rogue & GambitX-MenChapter 3: Season 1
Bruno Mars & Anderson .PaakSilk SonicChapter 3: Season 1
Naomi Osaka & Dark Priestess NaomiNaomi OsakaChapter 3: Season 1
Doctor StrangeMarvelChapter 3: Season 2
The ProwlerMarvelChapter 3: Season 2
Segway TourSegway IncChapter 3: Season 2
Mary Jane WatsonMarvelChapter 3: Season 2
Chloe KimChloe KimChapter 3: Season 2
Diamond Pony GliderTiny Tina’s WonderlandsChapter 3: Season 2
Ezio Auditore & Eivor VarinsdottirAssassin’s CreedChapter 3: Season 2
Basquiat BundleJean-Michel BasquiatChapter 3: Season 2
Lyric & WilderCoachellaChapter 3: Season 2
Moon KnightMoon KnightChapter 3: Season 2
Throwback BG & B.R.I.T.E.Wu-Tang ClanChapter 3: Season 2
Blanka & SakuraStreet FighterChapter 3: Season 2
Scarlet WitchMarvelChapter 3: Season 2
ChicaChicaChapter 3: Season 2
Ali-AAli-AChapter 3: Season 2
Obi-Wan KenobiStar WarsChapter 3: Season 2
PAC-MAN & PAC-BRAINED CosmeticsPAC-MANChapter 3: Season 2
Darth VaderStar WarsChapter 3: Season 3
Indiana JonesIndiana JonesChapter 3: Season 3
Among Us Cosmetics BundleAmong UsChapter 3: Season 3
Spider-Man ZeroMarvelChapter 3: Season 3
Gaara, Itachi, Orochimaru & HinataNarutoChapter 3: Season 3
GALAXIAN EmoteGalaxianChapter 3: Season 3
KAWSPEELYKAWSChapter 3: Season 3
Gods Of Thunder Bundle (Thor & Mighty Thor)MarvelChapter 3: Season 3
John CenaWWEChapter 3: Season 3
Wolverine Zero Crew PackMarvelChapter 3: Season 3
Goku, Vegeta, Beerus & BulmaDragon BallChapter 3: Season 3
Eminem Icon Radio TakeoverEminemChapter 3: Season 3
Patrick MahomesNFLChapter 3: Season 3
Exo Stranger, Ikora, & ZavalaDestiny 2Chapter 3: Season 3
StarfireDCChapter 3: Season 3
DreamerDCChapter 3: Season 3
Spider-GwenMarvelChapter 3: Season 4
SypherPKSypherPKChapter 3: Season 4
Iron Man ZeroMarvelChapter 3: Season 4
OctaneRocket LeagueChapter 3: Season 4
A GoatGoat SimulatorChapter 3: Season 4

This list is being updated…

What leaked or rumored characters are coming to Fortnite?

Here’s a list of all the leaked or rumored characters and crossovers coming to Fortnite in the next few seasons, that we know of:

CharacterFranchise
DoomguyDOOM
William J. BlazkowiczWolfenstein
Brotherhood of SteelFallout
HellcatMarvel
Captain America (Sam Wilson)Marvel
Grey Hulk (Joe Fixit)Marvel
Captain Carter (Peggy Carter)Marvel
SilkMarvel
Iron FistMarvel

Marvel has a seat at the Fortnite table, and it looks like there are more players coming for a seat. Rumors have been surfacing about Doomguy and Blazkowicz making their way onto Fortnite battle royales for quite some time.

They are likely to drop soon, hopefully—we’ll keep you updated.