Every Fortnite crossover and collaboration ever made

Fortnite has had a multitude of different collaborations with a wide variety of franchises. From Space Jam 2 to Cobra Kai, Fortnite has brought in a bunch of faces all their fans are familiar with.

Changing skins and cosmetics allows players to express themselves in wacky and sometimes comedic ways. These partnerships between Fortnite and franchises also give the devs a break from having to come up with new skin ideas all the time.

As the seasons progress, more characters that pop their heads up in the Fortnite universe. With over 150 different characters introduced over its lifespan, there looks like there are hundreds more to come. Fortnite isn’t stopping anytime soon.

How many different collaboration and crossover skins are there in Fortnite?

Here’s a list of all the collaborations franchises have had with Fortnite:

Character Franchise Chapter/Season Infinity Gauntlet (LTM) Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War Season 4 NFL Cosmetic Items National Football League Season 6 Risky Reels Wreck-it-Ralph Easter Egg and Hot Marat emote Ralph Breaks the Internet Season 6 Marshmello Bundle and Concert Marshmello Season 7 Endgame Limited Time Mode Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame Season 8 Star-Lord and Black Widow Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame Season 8 John Wick John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum Season 9 Chief Hopper and Demogorgon Stranger Things Season 9 Jordan Air Jordan Season 9 Major Lazer Bundle Major Lazer Season X Pandora Borderlands 3 Season X Batman and Catwoman DC Comics Season X Live at Risky Star Wars Chapter 2: Season 1 Ninja Ninja Chapter 2: Season 1 Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) DC Comics Chapter 2: Season 1 Deadpool Marvel Chapter 2: Season 2 Travis Scott’s Astronomical Travis Scott Chapter 2: Season 2 Punk’d Punk’d Chapter 2: Season 2 Houseparty Houseparty Chapter 2: Season 2 Tenet Tenet Chapter 2: Season 3 Aquaman DC Comics Chapter 2: Season 3 Captain America Marvel Chapter 2: Season 3 Black Manta DC Comics Chapter 2: Season 3 Loserfruit Loserfruit Chapter 2: Season 3 Nexus War Marvel Chapter 2: Season 4 Rocket League Llama-Rama Rocket League Chapter 2: Season 4 Ghostbusters Ghostbusters Chapter 2: Season 4 Party Trooper J Balvin Chapter 2: Season 4 Lachlan Lachlan Chapter 2: Season 4 The Last Laugh Bundle DC Comics Chapter 2: Season 4 The Mandalorian Star Wars Chapter 2: Season 5 Kratos God of War Chapter 2: Season 5 Master Chief Halo Chapter 2: Season 5 Daryl Dixon and Michonne The Walking Dead Chapter 2: Season 5 Marvel: Royalty & Warriors Pack Marvel Chapter 2: Season 5 Green Arrow DC Comics Chapter 2: Season 5 TheGrefg TheGrefg Chapter 2: Season 5 Predator Predator Chapter 2: Season 5 Snake Eyes G.I. Joe Chapter 2: Season 5 The Flash DC Comics Chapter 2: Season 5 TRON: Legacy TRON Chapter 2: Season 5 Ryu and Chun-Li Street Fighter Chapter 2: Season 5 Ellen Ripley and Xenomorph Alien Chapter 2: Season 5 LazarBeam LazarBeam Chapter 2: Season 5 Ant-Man Marvel Chapter 2: Season 5 Raven DC Comics Chapter 2: Season 6 Lara Croft Tomb Raider Chapter 2: Season 6 Rebirth Harley Quinn Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point Chapter 2: Season 6 Rocket League Llama-Rama 2021 Rocket League Chapter 2: Season 6 Aloy Horizon Zero Dawn Chapter 2: Season 6 Neymar Jr. Neymar Chapter 2: Season 6 Batman Zero Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point Chapter 2: Season 6 Beast Boy DC Comics Chapter 2: Season 6 Catwoman Zero Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point Chapter 2: Season 6 NBA National Basketball Association Chapter 2: Season 6 Kelsier Mistborn Chapter 2: Season 6 Deathstroke Zero Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point Chapter 2: Season 6 Armored Batman Zero Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point Chapter 2: Season 7 Rick Sanchez Rick and Morty Chapter 2: Season 7 Superman DC Comics Chapter 2: Season 7 Guggimon Superplastic Chapter 2: Season 7 Harry Kane and Marco Reus UEFA Euro 2020 Chapter 2: Season 7 Thanos Marvel Chapter 2: Season 7 Loki Laufeyson Marvel Chapter 2: Season 7 LeBron James and Space Jam LeBron James Space Jam: A New Legacy Chapter 2: Season 7 Bugha Bugha Chapter 2: Season 7 Ferrari Ferrari Chapter 2: Season 7 Gidedguy Gildedguy Chapter 2: Season 7 Bloodsport DC Comics Chapter 2: Season 7 Rift Tour Ariana Grande Chapter 2: Season 7 Cammy and Guile Street Fighter Chapter 2: Season 7 Gamora Marvel Chapter 2: Season 7 Dude Free Guy Chapter 2: Season 7 Wonder Woman DC Comics Chapter 2: Season 7 Mecha Morty Rick and Morty Chapter 2: Season 7 J Balvin J Balvin Chapter 2: Season 7 March Through Time TIME Chapter 2: Season 7 Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) Bad Boys Chapter 2: Season 7 Shang-Chi Marvel Chapter 2: Season 7 Carnage Marvel Chapter 2: Season 8 Janky Superplastic Chapter 2: Season 8 Balenciaga Balenciaga Chapter 2: Season 8 Eddie Brock Marvel Chapter 2: Season 8 Frankenstein’s Monster Universal Chapter 2: Season 8 Rick Grimes The Walking Dead Chapter 2: Season 8 KAWS Skeleton Kaws Chapter 2: Season 8 Paul Atreides & Chani Dune Chapter 2: Season 8 Spacefarer Ariana Grande Ariana Grande Chapter 2: Season 8 The Mummy Universal Chapter 2: Season 8 Chris Redfield & Jill Valentine Resident Evil Chapter 2: Season 8 The Batman Who Laughs DC Comics Chapter 2: Season 8 Frankenstein’s Bride Universal Chapter 2: Season 8 El Chapulín Colorado Chespirito Chapter 2: Season 8 Arcane Jinx League of Legends Chapter 2: Season 8 Monopoly Tokens Bundle Monopoly Chapter 2: Season 8 Dark Phoenix Marvel Chapter 2: Season 8 Naruto, Kakashi, Sasuke & Sakura Naruto Chapter 2: Season 8 Nick Fury Marvel Chapter 2: Season 8 Moncler Classic Skins Moncler Chapter 2: Season 8 Spider-Man (Marvel Comics) Marvel Chapter 3: Season 1 Spider-Man & MJ (No Way Home) Marvel Chapter 3: Season 1 Kait Diaz & Marcus Fenix Gears of War Chapter 3: Season 1 Follow The White Rabbit Cosmetics Set The Matrix Chapter 3: Season 1 Boba Fett Star Wars Chapter 3: Season 1 Kate Bishop & Clint Barton Hawkeye Chapter 3: Season 1 Cobra Kai Skins & Cosmetics Cobra Kai Chapter 3: Season 1 Arcane Vi League of Legends Chapter 3: Season 1 Fennec Shand & Krrsantan Star Wars Chapter 3: Season 1 Nathan Drake & Chloe Frazer Uncharted Chapter 3: Season 1 Rogue & Gambit X-Men Chapter 3: Season 1 Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak Silk Sonic Chapter 3: Season 1 Naomi Osaka & Dark Priestess Naomi Naomi Osaka Chapter 3: Season 1 Doctor Strange Marvel Chapter 3: Season 2 The Prowler Marvel Chapter 3: Season 2 Segway Tour Segway Inc Chapter 3: Season 2 Mary Jane Watson Marvel Chapter 3: Season 2 Chloe Kim Chloe Kim Chapter 3: Season 2 Diamond Pony Glider Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Chapter 3: Season 2 Ezio Auditore & Eivor Varinsdottir Assassin’s Creed Chapter 3: Season 2 Basquiat Bundle Jean-Michel Basquiat Chapter 3: Season 2 Lyric & Wilder Coachella Chapter 3: Season 2 Moon Knight Moon Knight Chapter 3: Season 2 Throwback BG & B.R.I.T.E. Wu-Tang Clan Chapter 3: Season 2 Blanka & Sakura Street Fighter Chapter 3: Season 2 Scarlet Witch Marvel Chapter 3: Season 2 Chica Chica Chapter 3: Season 2 Ali-A Ali-A Chapter 3: Season 2 Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars Chapter 3: Season 2 PAC-MAN & PAC-BRAINED Cosmetics PAC-MAN Chapter 3: Season 2 Darth Vader Star Wars Chapter 3: Season 3 Indiana Jones Indiana Jones Chapter 3: Season 3 Among Us Cosmetics Bundle Among Us Chapter 3: Season 3 Spider-Man Zero Marvel Chapter 3: Season 3 Gaara, Itachi, Orochimaru & Hinata Naruto Chapter 3: Season 3 GALAXIAN Emote Galaxian Chapter 3: Season 3 KAWSPEELY KAWS Chapter 3: Season 3 Gods Of Thunder Bundle (Thor & Mighty Thor) Marvel Chapter 3: Season 3 John Cena WWE Chapter 3: Season 3 Wolverine Zero Crew Pack Marvel Chapter 3: Season 3 Goku, Vegeta, Beerus & Bulma Dragon Ball Chapter 3: Season 3 Eminem Icon Radio Takeover Eminem Chapter 3: Season 3 Patrick Mahomes NFL Chapter 3: Season 3 Exo Stranger, Ikora, & Zavala Destiny 2 Chapter 3: Season 3 Starfire DC Chapter 3: Season 3 Dreamer DC Chapter 3: Season 3 Spider-Gwen Marvel Chapter 3: Season 4 SypherPK SypherPK Chapter 3: Season 4 Iron Man Zero Marvel Chapter 3: Season 4 Octane Rocket League Chapter 3: Season 4 A Goat Goat Simulator Chapter 3: Season 4

This list is being updated…

What leaked or rumored characters are coming to Fortnite?

Here’s a list of all the leaked or rumored characters and crossovers coming to Fortnite in the next few seasons, that we know of:

Character Franchise Doomguy DOOM William J. Blazkowicz Wolfenstein Brotherhood of Steel Fallout Hellcat Marvel Captain America (Sam Wilson) Marvel Grey Hulk (Joe Fixit) Marvel Captain Carter (Peggy Carter) Marvel Silk Marvel Iron Fist Marvel

Marvel has a seat at the Fortnite table, and it looks like there are more players coming for a seat. Rumors have been surfacing about Doomguy and Blazkowicz making their way onto Fortnite battle royales for quite some time.

They are likely to drop soon, hopefully—we’ll keep you updated.