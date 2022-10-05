Every Fortnite crossover and collaboration ever made

Fortnite has had a multitude of different collaborations with a wide variety of franchises. From Space Jam 2 to Cobra Kai, Fortnite has brought in a bunch of faces all their fans are familiar with.
Changing skins and cosmetics allows players to express themselves in wacky and sometimes comedic ways. These partnerships between Fortnite and franchises also give the devs a break from having to come up with new skin ideas all the time.
As the seasons progress, more characters that pop their heads up in the Fortnite universe. With over 150 different characters introduced over its lifespan, there looks like there are hundreds more to come. Fortnite isn’t stopping anytime soon.
How many different collaboration and crossover skins are there in Fortnite?
Here’s a list of all the collaborations franchises have had with Fortnite:
|Character
|Franchise
|Chapter/Season
|Infinity Gauntlet (LTM)
|Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War
|Season 4
|NFL Cosmetic Items
|National Football League
|Season 6
|Risky Reels Wreck-it-Ralph Easter Egg and Hot Marat emote
|Ralph Breaks the Internet
|Season 6
|Marshmello Bundle and Concert
|Marshmello
|Season 7
|Endgame Limited Time Mode
|Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame
|Season 8
|Star-Lord and Black Widow
|Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame
|Season 8
|John Wick
|John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
|Season 9
|Chief Hopper and Demogorgon
|Stranger Things
|Season 9
|Jordan
|Air Jordan
|Season 9
|Major Lazer Bundle
|Major Lazer
|Season X
|Pandora
|Borderlands 3
|Season X
|Batman and Catwoman
|DC Comics
|Season X
|Live at Risky
|Star Wars
|Chapter 2: Season 1
|Ninja
|Ninja
|Chapter 2: Season 1
|Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
|DC Comics
|Chapter 2: Season 1
|Deadpool
|Marvel
|Chapter 2: Season 2
|Travis Scott’s Astronomical
|Travis Scott
|Chapter 2: Season 2
|Punk’d
|Punk’d
|Chapter 2: Season 2
|Houseparty
|Houseparty
|Chapter 2: Season 2
|Tenet
|Tenet
|Chapter 2: Season 3
|Aquaman
|DC Comics
|Chapter 2: Season 3
|Captain America
|Marvel
|Chapter 2: Season 3
|Black Manta
|DC Comics
|Chapter 2: Season 3
|Loserfruit
|Loserfruit
|Chapter 2: Season 3
|Nexus War
|Marvel
|Chapter 2: Season 4
|Rocket League Llama-Rama
|Rocket League
|Chapter 2: Season 4
|Ghostbusters
|Ghostbusters
|Chapter 2: Season 4
|Party Trooper
|J Balvin
|Chapter 2: Season 4
|Lachlan
|Lachlan
|Chapter 2: Season 4
|The Last Laugh Bundle
|DC Comics
|Chapter 2: Season 4
|The Mandalorian
|Star Wars
|Chapter 2: Season 5
|Kratos
|God of War
|Chapter 2: Season 5
|Master Chief
|Halo
|Chapter 2: Season 5
|Daryl Dixon and Michonne
|The Walking Dead
|Chapter 2: Season 5
|Marvel: Royalty & Warriors Pack
|Marvel
|Chapter 2: Season 5
|Green Arrow
|DC Comics
|Chapter 2: Season 5
|TheGrefg
|TheGrefg
|Chapter 2: Season 5
|Predator
|Predator
|Chapter 2: Season 5
|Snake Eyes
|G.I. Joe
|Chapter 2: Season 5
|The Flash
|DC Comics
|Chapter 2: Season 5
|TRON: Legacy
|TRON
|Chapter 2: Season 5
|Ryu and Chun-Li
|Street Fighter
|Chapter 2: Season 5
|Ellen Ripley and Xenomorph
|Alien
|Chapter 2: Season 5
|LazarBeam
|LazarBeam
|Chapter 2: Season 5
|Ant-Man
|Marvel
|Chapter 2: Season 5
|Raven
|DC Comics
|Chapter 2: Season 6
|Lara Croft
|Tomb Raider
|Chapter 2: Season 6
|Rebirth Harley Quinn
|Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point
|Chapter 2: Season 6
|Rocket League Llama-Rama 2021
|Rocket League
|Chapter 2: Season 6
|Aloy
|Horizon Zero Dawn
|Chapter 2: Season 6
|Neymar Jr.
|Neymar
|Chapter 2: Season 6
|Batman Zero
|Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point
|Chapter 2: Season 6
|Beast Boy
|DC Comics
|Chapter 2: Season 6
|Catwoman Zero
|Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point
|Chapter 2: Season 6
|NBA
|National Basketball Association
|Chapter 2: Season 6
|Kelsier
|Mistborn
|Chapter 2: Season 6
|Deathstroke Zero
|Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point
|Chapter 2: Season 6
|Armored Batman Zero
|Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Rick Sanchez
|Rick and Morty
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Superman
|DC Comics
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Guggimon
|Superplastic
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Harry Kane and Marco Reus
|UEFA Euro 2020
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Thanos
|Marvel
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Loki Laufeyson
|Marvel
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|LeBron James and Space Jam
|LeBron James Space Jam: A New Legacy
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Bugha
|Bugha
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Gidedguy
|Gildedguy
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Bloodsport
|DC Comics
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Rift Tour
|Ariana Grande
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Cammy and Guile
|Street Fighter
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Gamora
|Marvel
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Dude
|Free Guy
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Wonder Woman
|DC Comics
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Mecha Morty
|Rick and Morty
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|J Balvin
|J Balvin
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|March Through Time
|TIME
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Mike Lowrey (Will Smith)
|Bad Boys
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Shang-Chi
|Marvel
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Carnage
|Marvel
|Chapter 2: Season 8
|Janky
|Superplastic
|Chapter 2: Season 8
|Balenciaga
|Balenciaga
|Chapter 2: Season 8
|Eddie Brock
|Marvel
|Chapter 2: Season 8
|Frankenstein’s Monster
|Universal
|Chapter 2: Season 8
|Rick Grimes
|The Walking Dead
|Chapter 2: Season 8
|KAWS Skeleton
|Kaws
|Chapter 2: Season 8
|Paul Atreides & Chani
|Dune
|Chapter 2: Season 8
|Spacefarer Ariana Grande
|Ariana Grande
|Chapter 2: Season 8
|The Mummy
|Universal
|Chapter 2: Season 8
|Chris Redfield & Jill Valentine
|Resident Evil
|Chapter 2: Season 8
|The Batman Who Laughs
|DC Comics
|Chapter 2: Season 8
|Frankenstein’s Bride
|Universal
|Chapter 2: Season 8
|El Chapulín Colorado
|Chespirito
|Chapter 2: Season 8
|Arcane Jinx
|League of Legends
|Chapter 2: Season 8
|Monopoly Tokens Bundle
|Monopoly
|Chapter 2: Season 8
|Dark Phoenix
|Marvel
|Chapter 2: Season 8
|Naruto, Kakashi, Sasuke & Sakura
|Naruto
|Chapter 2: Season 8
|Nick Fury
|Marvel
|Chapter 2: Season 8
|Moncler Classic Skins
|Moncler
|Chapter 2: Season 8
|Spider-Man (Marvel Comics)
|Marvel
|Chapter 3: Season 1
|Spider-Man & MJ (No Way Home)
|Marvel
|Chapter 3: Season 1
|Kait Diaz & Marcus Fenix
|Gears of War
|Chapter 3: Season 1
|Follow The White Rabbit Cosmetics Set
|The Matrix
|Chapter 3: Season 1
|Boba Fett
|Star Wars
|Chapter 3: Season 1
|Kate Bishop & Clint Barton
|Hawkeye
|Chapter 3: Season 1
|Cobra Kai Skins & Cosmetics
|Cobra Kai
|Chapter 3: Season 1
|Arcane Vi
|League of Legends
|Chapter 3: Season 1
|Fennec Shand & Krrsantan
|Star Wars
|Chapter 3: Season 1
|Nathan Drake & Chloe Frazer
|Uncharted
|Chapter 3: Season 1
|Rogue & Gambit
|X-Men
|Chapter 3: Season 1
|Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak
|Silk Sonic
|Chapter 3: Season 1
|Naomi Osaka & Dark Priestess Naomi
|Naomi Osaka
|Chapter 3: Season 1
|Doctor Strange
|Marvel
|Chapter 3: Season 2
|The Prowler
|Marvel
|Chapter 3: Season 2
|Segway Tour
|Segway Inc
|Chapter 3: Season 2
|Mary Jane Watson
|Marvel
|Chapter 3: Season 2
|Chloe Kim
|Chloe Kim
|Chapter 3: Season 2
|Diamond Pony Glider
|Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
|Chapter 3: Season 2
|Ezio Auditore & Eivor Varinsdottir
|Assassin’s Creed
|Chapter 3: Season 2
|Basquiat Bundle
|Jean-Michel Basquiat
|Chapter 3: Season 2
|Lyric & Wilder
|Coachella
|Chapter 3: Season 2
|Moon Knight
|Moon Knight
|Chapter 3: Season 2
|Throwback BG & B.R.I.T.E.
|Wu-Tang Clan
|Chapter 3: Season 2
|Blanka & Sakura
|Street Fighter
|Chapter 3: Season 2
|Scarlet Witch
|Marvel
|Chapter 3: Season 2
|Chica
|Chica
|Chapter 3: Season 2
|Ali-A
|Ali-A
|Chapter 3: Season 2
|Obi-Wan Kenobi
|Star Wars
|Chapter 3: Season 2
|PAC-MAN & PAC-BRAINED Cosmetics
|PAC-MAN
|Chapter 3: Season 2
|Darth Vader
|Star Wars
|Chapter 3: Season 3
|Indiana Jones
|Indiana Jones
|Chapter 3: Season 3
|Among Us Cosmetics Bundle
|Among Us
|Chapter 3: Season 3
|Spider-Man Zero
|Marvel
|Chapter 3: Season 3
|Gaara, Itachi, Orochimaru & Hinata
|Naruto
|Chapter 3: Season 3
|GALAXIAN Emote
|Galaxian
|Chapter 3: Season 3
|KAWSPEELY
|KAWS
|Chapter 3: Season 3
|Gods Of Thunder Bundle (Thor & Mighty Thor)
|Marvel
|Chapter 3: Season 3
|John Cena
|WWE
|Chapter 3: Season 3
|Wolverine Zero Crew Pack
|Marvel
|Chapter 3: Season 3
|Goku, Vegeta, Beerus & Bulma
|Dragon Ball
|Chapter 3: Season 3
|Eminem Icon Radio Takeover
|Eminem
|Chapter 3: Season 3
|Patrick Mahomes
|NFL
|Chapter 3: Season 3
|Exo Stranger, Ikora, & Zavala
|Destiny 2
|Chapter 3: Season 3
|Starfire
|DC
|Chapter 3: Season 3
|Dreamer
|DC
|Chapter 3: Season 3
|Spider-Gwen
|Marvel
|Chapter 3: Season 4
|SypherPK
|SypherPK
|Chapter 3: Season 4
|Iron Man Zero
|Marvel
|Chapter 3: Season 4
|Octane
|Rocket League
|Chapter 3: Season 4
|A Goat
|Goat Simulator
|Chapter 3: Season 4
This list is being updated…
What leaked or rumored characters are coming to Fortnite?
Here’s a list of all the leaked or rumored characters and crossovers coming to Fortnite in the next few seasons, that we know of:
|Character
|Franchise
|Doomguy
|DOOM
|William J. Blazkowicz
|Wolfenstein
|Brotherhood of Steel
|Fallout
|Hellcat
|Marvel
|Captain America (Sam Wilson)
|Marvel
|Grey Hulk (Joe Fixit)
|Marvel
|Captain Carter (Peggy Carter)
|Marvel
|Silk
|Marvel
|Iron Fist
|Marvel
Marvel has a seat at the Fortnite table, and it looks like there are more players coming for a seat. Rumors have been surfacing about Doomguy and Blazkowicz making their way onto Fortnite battle royales for quite some time.
They are likely to drop soon, hopefully—we’ll keep you updated.