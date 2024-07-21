All Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean Cursed Sails quests, listed

A new crossover event has begun in Fortnite with Pirates of the Caribbean arriving in the game, providing plenty of content to dive into—including a bunch of new quests, which we’ve listed here.

The Pirates of the Caribbean Cursed Sails event is not a permanent addition to Fortnite and is due to end on Aug. 6, but there is plenty to do before everyone’s favorite band of pirates sets sail into the horizon.

While there are several new items and locations to check out, the biggest additions come in the Cursed Sails event pass, and you need to complete quests to progress. Fortunately, we’ve got them all here for you.

All Fortnite Cursed Sails quests

Tick them off. Image via Epic Games

Quests during the Cursed Sails event in Fortnite are split into eight sections, with the first releasing when the event started on July 19. New quests will be released every two days until the event ends on Aug. 6.

All Pirate Code One quests

Hit 10 headshots or eliminate 10 opponents.

Hit an opponent with a single pistol shot.

Destroy 100 structures or objects with a Ship in a Bottle.

Walk the Plank.

Locate a Jar of Dirt (Part one)

Deliver the Jar of Dirt to Jack Sparrow (Part two)

Complete Pirate Code One quests to earn Cursed Gold.

All Pirate Code Two quests

Damage players that have damaged you. (500)

Damage opponents with Flint-Knock Pistol or travel distance from its knockback. (500)

Drink potions in three different matches.

Raise the Flag on the Floating Island.

Speak to a character before taking damage.

Complete Pirate Code Two quests to earn Cursed Gold.

More quests are being added to the event every couple of days, so keep this page bookmarked and check back to continue your progress. Once you collect all the eight Pirate code challenges, you can unlock the Jack’s Ship Glider for free in Fortnite. Also, keep in mind that you cannot complete the code two challenges if you haven’t finished all the code one challenges, so make sure to be on top of these challenges as they come out in the game.

The next Pirate Code Three quests will be released on July 23 at 8am CT.

