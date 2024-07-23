How to listen to Pirate Tales in Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean Cursed Sails

Some of the most legendary pirates wander around the map in the Pirates of the Caribbean Fortnite crossover event. These characters have some interesting stories to share if you’re willing to complete the listen to Pirate Tales quest.

This is a fairly easy quest to get done once you know what you’re supposed to do, but it can be tricky to figure out initially. Here’s how to listen to Pirate Tales in the Pirates of the Caribbean Fortnite event.

Listen to Pirate Tales in Fortnite, explained

You have to travel quite far to meet them. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

To complete the listen to Pirate Tales task, you must visit and talk with all four Pirates of the Caribbean Cursed Sails NPCs. Each character hangs out at a specific spot on the map, and they’re all decently far away from each other, which means this task can be tough to complete in just one match.

The locations of the four NPCs you need to chat with for this task are as follows.

Davy Jones can be found to the west of The Underworld . He’s near some River Styx pools right by the very edge of the map.

can be found to the . He’s near some River Styx pools right by the very edge of the map. Elizabeth Swann walks around Pleasant Piazza, usually near the stairs in the middle.

walks around usually near the stairs in the middle. Captain Barbossa is standing guard over the Black Pearl on an island in the middle of the map at Shipwreck Shallows . The island he’s on is near the pier.

is standing guard over the Black Pearl . The island he’s on is near the pier. Jack Sparrow wanders the coastal area to the southeast of Grand Glacier. He wanders up and down this area decently far but always remains on the beach.

Once you locate each of the four NPCs, walk up to them and start talking with them. Each character has a few unique interactions, but for this quest, you need to select the Listen to Pirate Tale option.

Every pirate has a story to share. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Select this option with all four characters to hear each of their unique stories and the Cursed Sails quest will officially be complete. You can then work on many additional quests to earn more Cursed Gold, like raising the flag on the Floating Island and destroying structures or objects with a Ship in a Bottle.

