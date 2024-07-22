How to destroy structures or objects with a Ship in a Bottle in Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean Cursed Sails

The powerful Ship in a Bottle Mythic item in Fortnite is capable of causing some immense destruction. Purposefully causing ruin using this asset is essential for navigating through the Cursed Sails event for tasks like destroying structures or objects with a Ship in a Bottle.

This quest is a tricky one to complete since getting and using a Ship in a Bottle correctly is quite a big undertaking. Here’s how to destroy structures or objects with a Ship in a Bottle in the Pirates of the Caribbean Fortnite event.

Destroy structures or objects with a Ship in a Bottle in Fortnite, explained

Tear it all down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To successfully destroy structures or objects with a Ship in a Bottle, you need to take out a total of 100 structures or objects with this Mythic item in Fortnite. You have to dismantle quite a lot for this task, so actually getting it done can be difficult if you don’t prepare properly.

Before you can tackle this feat, you need to find a Ship in a Bottle to use. It’s generally easiest to find one around Shipwreck Shallows or the other main Pirates of the Caribbean POI to the southeast of Grand Glacier. You can also purchase one from Jack Sparrow, one of the Pirates of the Caribbean Cursed Sails NPCs you can find wandering around.

After you obtain a Ship in a Bottle to use, the next step is finding the right spot to use it. This is perhaps the most important part of this task since you have no control over where the Ship in a Bottle goes once you release it. This means you need to be very strategic about where you open it or you might end up wasting it.

It’s best to choose a location that has lots of buildings you can destroy to ensure you get this quest done. Some of the best spots to visit for this task are:

Lavish Lair

Reckless Railways

Pleasant Piazza

Mount Olympus

There are many solid locations you can complete this quest at, but these four are very concentrated with lots of buildings you can easily run through, which makes them the best choices overall. It’s also pretty popular to use a Ship in a Bottle to completely take out one of the big pirate ships around the map, but since many players try to do this in most matches, it might be competitive to try and complete this task in this way.

At any location you decide has a solid number of objects and buildings throughout it, face in a direction that is packed with destructible assets. Once you’re ready to go, use your Ship in a Bottle to level the area. As long as you choose a solid location, you should be able to knock out this quest in just one go.

Remember to loot the area after you destroy it to pick up any goodies that are dropped. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I chose to take out a chunk of Reckless Railways to complete this task. This area is concentrated with many different buildings and objects, which made finishing the quest with just one Ship in a Bottle quite easy.

Completing this task is essential for claiming some Cursed Gold and working toward the Jack’s Ship Glider grand prize. There are also many other unique rewards you can earn through the Pirates of the Caribbean event pass, which means you definitely want to finish this quest if you’re hoping to claim them all.

