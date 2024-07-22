Where to find Jack Sparrow in Fortnite – Jack Sparrow location

The Cursed Sails event has begun in Fortnite, bringing fan-favorite characters from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise into the game, including several NPCs to visit—but where is Jack Sparrow? We’ve got the answer.

Recommended Videos

Jack Sparrow is one of several new additions to Fortnite in the event, with his skin available exclusively in the Cursed Sails event pass, and visiting him is an objective as part of the Jar of Dirt quest.

However, new NPCs won’t show automatically on your map, and you need to locate them first. Fortunately, we’ve got the details you need.

Jack Sparrow location in Fortnite

Look over here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Jack Sparrow is found on a beach east of the map, just south of Grand Glaciers. The easiest way to find the precise spot is to look for the large pirate ship in the water. Jack Sparrow is found on the beach nearby.

As well as being required for quests, Jack Sparrow is also handy to visit in Fortnite as he provides several different services: selling a Ship in a Bottle for 200 gold bars, a buried treasure map for 300 gold bars, and activating prop disguise for 50 bars.

Due to these services and the quests tied to the NPC, the area around Jack Sparrow is a popular landing spot for players, mainly as you can find rare chests on the nearby ship that provide valuable loot and weapons.

If you’re not ready for a fight immediately, I suggest landing at another location to loot and get full shields, then travel to Jack Sparrow as the game progresses. But keep an eye on the zone as he is surrounded by cliffs, making a quick escape from the storm difficult.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy