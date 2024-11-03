All NPC Locations in Fortnite Remix

Unlike previous seasons, Fortnite Remix doesn’t have many NPCs living on the island. Instead, there are just four, including the three bosses, with more coming in later updates. If you are trying to track down any NPC specifically or just want to see who is around, we have the full list here.

How to find all NPCs in Fortnite Remix

The main Fortnite NPCs are the bosses: Snoop Dogg, Dynamo TNTina and Meowdas. They each have a base and are protected by henchmen but offer big rewards to anyone who defeats them. The only other NPC is not a boss or an NPC for hire, but Undercover Skye. More NPCs, including Eminem and Ice Spice, are due to arrive on the island very soon, but we know where to expect them when they do.

The three NPC bosses currently on the island can be found in these areas:

The Rig (Dynamo TNTina)

The Yacht (Meowdas)

The Doggpound (Snoop)

Eminem NPC location

Find hints to where Eminem will be next week. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Eminem is due to arrive on the island in week 2, beginning November 7, 2024. A huge hint of his location can be found on the side of a mountain to the right of the old Grotto location, which you may remember from Chapter 2. Currently, the entire Grotto is blocked off, so we will have to wait and see what it will be like inside.

Just like the other NPC bosses, Eminem will almost certainly drop a keycard to a vault and his mythic weapon: the Rap God Minigun. If you saw the trailer for this season, you will know all about the Rap God minigun, which recites the lyrics to the rap as it is fired.

Ice Spice NPC location

When Ice Spice appears on the island, she will arrive on the Shark. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ice Spice is due to arrive in Fortnite on The Shark, a large island with an intimidating shark structure built upon it. This rapper dressed all in pink will arrive in week 3, starting on November 14, 2024. As another boss NPC, Ice Spice will drop a vault keycard and her mythic weapon. Ice Spice’s mythic is an assault rifle, as seen in the Fortnite Remix trailer.

Undercover Skye location

Undercover Skye wanders the top of the Grotto. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Undercover Skye is an odd NPC. She doesn’t do anything except give you a small consumable gift when you first speak to her, and she doesn’t have a lot to say. The only things she mentions are spaghetti (hinting at the arrival of Eminem’s Spaghetti Grotto) and a chainsaw.

If you attack Undercover Skye, she will crawl around aimlessly. If you finish her off, she will leave nothing behind except bandages and some ammo. Very strange…

