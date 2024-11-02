How to defeat Dynamo TNTina at the Fortnite Rig vault

Another twist on the classic Chapter 2 Fortnite character can be found on the island. TNTina has a fresh new style but the same explosive personality as she guards a vault on The Rig. If you’re struggling to beat this powerful boss, we have some helpful tips to get you into that vault.

Recommended Videos

How to beat Dynamo TNTina in Fortnite

Getting inside the vault requires a keycard. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dynamo TNTina is a tough boss in Fortnite Remix as she not only has her powerful mythic bow but also throws grenades. This means it is important to be thoroughly prepared when facing her and her Shadow Henchmen at the Rig. Once defeated, she will drop her mythic Ka-Boom Bow and the keycard to the vault nearby.

Just like you may have seen at The Yacht, there is a small island near the Rig with weapons and a red phone box. You can use the red phone box to disguise yourself as a henchman before making it across the water to the Rig. If you need to take on a disguise on board the Rig, then there are a couple more red phone boxes dotted about.

Use the red phone boxes to put on a disguise. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the Rig, TNTina can be found wandering around, protected by Shadow henchmen. The henchmen are easy enough to take down as their health is low. However, you must watch your back for enemy players as this tends to be a popular spot. As long as you have defeated most of the henchmen, you can concentrate on taking down Dynamo TNTina.

Her Ka-Boom Bow packs a punch, so watch when she raises it and make sure to get out of the way. She also likes to throw grenades and has good aim for an NPC! She is not so strong at close range, so make sure you get a good shotgun and make every shot count.

TNTina drops her mythic bow and a keycard to her vault nearby. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once defeated, TNTina will drop to the floor and give you her keycard and her mythic bow. She will then revive herself and become your teammate unless you shoot her while she is downed. Hold the keycard, and it will show you the way to the vault.

Inside are multiple rare chests full of high-rarity weapons and items, so load up before heading out. If you break a wall above the vault and drop down, there is a rift you can use to make a clean getaway!

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy