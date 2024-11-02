How to defeat Meowdas in the Fortnite Yacht vault

As the Fortnite universe continues to twist and turn, we get to meet brand-new but strangely familiar characters. Meowdas, a combination of Midas and Meowscles in this universe, stalks his yacht and protects his vault. Thankfully, we have some tips to help get you inside the Yacht vault.

Recommended Videos

How to defeat Meowdas and enter his vault in Fortnite

Meet Meowdas while disguised as a Shadow Henchman. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Meowdas, who looks like Meowscles in a Midas costume, is one of the three NPC bosses on the new Fortnite Remix map. Each has their own mythic weapon and holds a keycard to a vault somewhere on their property. Meowdas’ vault is hidden in the belly of his impressive yacht, but to get to it, you must first defeat him and his henchmen.

The Yacht is situated to the north of the map, in the eastern corner, but before you jump aboard and face Meowdas, you need to get kitted up. We recommend dropping either at Steamy Stacks or on the tiny island right before the Yacht.

Use the red phone boxes to wear a disguise. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There, you should make sure you have full shields and a couple of weapons. That way, if you run into other players while battling with Meowdas and the Shadow Henchmen, you have a good chance of getting out alive. On the tiny island near the boat is a red phone box, just like the ones at The Doggpound, which you can use to disguise yourself as a henchman. Once you have your disguise, jump into the rift nearby or swim across to the yacht.

The disguise will allow you to survey your surroundings before jumping into any action. It also allows you to access any locked chests or doors which only henchmen are allowed to use. Once you use your weapons or bump into a henchman, however, your disguise disappears. If you need to change back, there is another red phone box within the yacht on the first floor.

There is another red phone box on the yacht. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Taking out the henchmen is not too difficult as their health is pretty low. Just be aware that they can revive each other! If you catch a henchman alone, knock him out and perform a shakedown to reveal the locations of all other guards, chests, and turrets. Meowdas is tough to beat, but as long as you avoid his gunfire, you should be able to take him out safely.

Once beaten, Meowdas will drop his weapon, a mythic assault rifle, and the keycard. As long as he is left alone after this, he will also revive himself and join your team! Now, the pair of you can head down to the vault.

Find a secret way into the vaults via the vent system. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The sneakiest way to the vault is via a vent to the back of the yacht, on the very lowest level. Head through the vent system until you find the vault room. Then, just use your keycard and grab all the loot you desire! Make a quick getaway by heading to the other side of the yacht, breaking the wall down, and jumping into a speedboat.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy