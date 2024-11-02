How to defeat Snoop in the Fortnite Doggpound Vault: a walkthrough

Snoop Dogg has taken over the center compound in this new season of Fortnite. The formidable island, which once belonged to Midas, is now guarded by Snoop and the Ghost Henchmen. Beneath the building is a vault, which can only be accessed by the player with Snoop’s keycard.

Finding the vault may be easy enough, but battling the henchmen, the other Fortnite players, and defeating Snoop himself is another thing altogether. Luckily, there are some helpful tips to guide players in a successful heist at The Doggpound.

How to defeat Snoop and get his vault keycard in Fortnite

The Doggpound vault is full of rare chests. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Snoop Dogg is usually found sauntering around the lower levels of The Doggpound. He holds a mythic rarity drum gun, which is pretty powerful, so you should come prepared. Snoop is also surrounded by Ghost Henchmen and his own bodyguards, so watch out for them. Once he is taken down, you can access the vault on the lower left area of The Doggpound.

When trying to take down Snoop, it is best to first scope out your surroundings. As you drop, watch where other players are landing, too. The best places to drop are on the edges of the compound, sticking to the lower levels and making use of the vents. There are a few spots in the low areas and near steps where you can find a red phonebox: jump inside and disguise yourself as a Ghost Henchman.

Get a Ghost Henchman Disguise at any of these red phone boxes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As a Ghost Henchman, you can now use locked doors and unlock any special chests with a face scanner. Unfortunately, these large chests don’t contain anything special, but they are worth opening anyway. With a disguise on, you are free to roam without getting hassled by the guards, but be warned—once you fire your weapon, your disguise disappears!

Chat with Snoop while disguised as a henchman before defeating him. Screenshot by Dotesports

Sticking to the lower levels, it becomes pretty easy to take out a bunch of the henchmen. Make sure you are fully healed before taking on Snoop, however, as that mythic drum gun is no joke. Your own weapon doesn’t have to be particularly powerful as long as your aim is good and you know when to back off and heal.

Once Snoop is taken out, grab his keycard and make your way down to the vault. It is situated on the left side of the compound. If there are other players still around, or you just want to protect against possible attacks while looting the vault, build stone or metal walls by the stairs and to the sides.

Snoop Dogg will drop a mythic drum gun and his vault keycard. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It is always possible that some sneaky player will use the opportunity to camp the area, waiting for you to do all the work! The vault usually contains a few rare chests and another special compound chest, plus some ammo boxes, of course. You should be able to find everything you need to dominate the rest of the game.

