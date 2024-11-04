Fortnite Remix is highlighting some iconic rap legends. You can purchase skins for them from the shop like you can for many artists, but you can also find and recruit them from around the island. One of the characters you can team up with is Ice Spice.

Ice Spice has some special loot you can claim and is ready to back you up in battle if you manage to defeat her first. If you want to recruit this rap queen, you need to know how to find Ice Spice in Fortnite Remix.

Where is Ice Spice in Fortnite Remix?

Her island is pretty far off from the rest of the island. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Ice Spice will eventually be found wandering around Ice Isle in Fortnite Remix, but she’s not there just yet. When she does arrive, she’ll be found ruling a remixed version of The Shark Island POI from Chapter Two, season two. Since she’s taking over an old location, we already know where it will be located, which means you can see the exact spot where Ice Spice will spawn marked on the Fortnite Remix map above.

Ice Isle is near the very northwest corner of the island to the north of Sweaty Sands and far west of Craggy Cliffs. It’s one of many islands around this area and is also fairly close to a few Landmarks like Crash Site and Lockie’s Lighthouse.

Her island is an abandoned shopping mall decked out with neon lights, vibrant graffiti, and an overall Y2K aesthetic. It also features remnants of The Shark Island and has a massive blow-up version of Ice Spice sitting on top.

When is Ice Spice coming to Fortnite Remix?

You have to travel quite far to find her. Image via Epic Games

Ice Spice will arrive in Fortnite Remix on Nov. 14. A new artist and POI are arriving each week of the season, and she’s slated for the third week according to the official blog post shared by Epic Games.

Just like Snoop Dogg, Meowdas, Eminem, and Dynamo TNTina, Ice Spice is a boss. This means you can find and defeat her at Ice Isle to claim exclusive rewards. She’ll also join your team as an ally and fight alongside you for the rest of the match once you beat her in battle. The same goes for all of the other NPCs in Fortnite Remix, so if you’re looking for help, taking down any of the bosses is the best way to go.

Alongside her arrival on the island, the Ice Spice skins will also arrive in the shop during week three. This includes both the Ice Spice Outfit and the Rap Princess Ice Spice Outfit, so you’ve got options if you’re looking to add her to your locker.

What does Ice Spice drop in Fortnite Remix?

Best her in battle to claim some exclusive loot. Image via Epic Games

Successfully defeating Ice Spice allows you to claim the Ice Spice’s Grappler and Ice Spice’s Rifle rewards. Both of these items are Mythic, so they’re extra powerful and are the singular versions of these items available across the entire match. Her Grappler is a traversal tool, while her Rifle can be used to take down enemies with ease.

Since she’s a boss, fighting Ice Spice might be a bit tough if you don’t approach her with a solid collection of items for battle. It’s a good idea to grab the best loot you can find before you decide to go up against her. And if you’re struggling to defeat her, consider playing with others to make this boss battle easier.

If you’re looking for more tasks worth completing around the island while you wait for Ice Spice to arrive, there are some secrets worth uncovering if you haven’t found them yet. You can work on hunting down all Secret Gnome locations or search for Hope’s Secret Audio Logs to learn some fun lore and gain plenty of XP to get you through this season’s battle pass. It’s a shorter one than usual, so you need all the XP you can get if you want to ensure you’re able to finish it before the next season begins.

