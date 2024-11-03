All Secret Audio Log locations in Fortnite Remix

The rivalry between Hope and Valeria in Fortnite drove the story forward during Chapter 5 as The Society and The Underground fought. Although they have both vanished, this isn’t the last time we have seen the fateful pair. As a final goodbye, Hope left messages for her sister, hidden all over the island for you to find.

How to find the Hope’s messages in Fortnite Remix

Four audio logs are hidden around the Fortnite island, with the possibility of more to come in future updates. It doesn’t matter which audio log you come across first, as they will play the messages in the right order anyway. Much like the Secret Gnomes in Fortnite, you will know when you are close to the intel when you see a small exclamation mark.

All you need to do then is approach the mark and find the audio log shining on the ground. Once you interact with it, you will hear Hope’s message to Valeria. The secret audio intel can be found in these four places:

Southwest of Misty Meadows

Between Dirty Docks and Steamy Stacks

Northwest of Lazy Lake

Inside the Lighthouse to the north of Pleasant Park

Misty Meadows audio location

This secret audio is hidden within the guard’s office. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The secret audio near Misty Meadows is hidden inside a guard’s office at this base. The entire structure has a huge satellite dish attached so it is hard to miss! Right at the entrance, to the left of the barrier is the intel you are looking for.

Dirty Docks audio location

This audio is inside a military base to the north of Dirty Docks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is another of these pieces of intel hidden inside a military base, this time situated to the north of Dirty Docks. If you head to the north of the docks to where the road curves around, you will find the base snuggled inside the top curve. Head inside and find the audio on the first floor by some crates.

Lazy Lake audio location

Find this audio in the barracks near Lazy Lake. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can uncover this secret intel by traveling northwest of Lazy Lake until you find the army barracks. Inside one of the three buildings is a piece of audio ready to be collected. Henchmen roam these grounds, so watch your back.

Lighthouse audio location

Find this piece of intel inside the lighthouse on the island. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

A fourth audio log is by the small table as you enter the lighthouse on a large coastal island to the north of the map. The lighthouse island is situated to the northwest of Pleasant Park. It has a couple of houses waiting to be looted too, so this is an ideal place to gear up before heading out into battle.

Hope’s final message mentions the possibility of more, so there may be further intel to uncover as the season progresses! If this is the case, we will be sure to keep you updated.

