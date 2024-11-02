All Secret Gnome Locations in Fortnite Remix

The Fortnite gnomes have returned with the arrival of Fortnite Remix. Ten of the little bearded guys are hiding around the map, rewarding you with 10,000 bonus XP each. If you want a quick boost, then hunting down each of these secret gnomes is a great way to do it.

How to find all secret gnomes in Fortnite Remix

In previous Fortnite chapters, the gnomes and the bears had some rivalry going on, but now it seems they have made amends… Or have they? Wherever you find one of the gnomes, they will be accompanied by a grubby-looking stuffed bear. You will find that a small exclamation mark appears when you get near to where the gnome is waiting. This also shows up on the minimap, although by the time it appears you would already be practically on top of the gnome.

So far, we have found the gnomes in these locations:

In the center of Holly Hedges

To the east of Holly Hedges

By the Weeping Woods pond

On the southwest outskirts of Misty Meadows

On a snowy area to the southeast near a helipad

By pylons south of Steamy Stacks

In a house in Craggy Cliffs

On the northeast coast.

At the time of writing, two of these sneaky gnomes have eluded us, but once we find them, we will keep you updated.

Gnome at Holly Hedges

This gnome is hiding inside a house at Holly Hedges. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find this gnome watching TV with his patchwork bear friend. He is hiding inside a house in the southeast of Holly Hedges.

Gnome outside of Holly Hedges

This gnome is playing hide and seek! Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find this gnome playing hide and seek with the bear (he is hiding in the bush behind!). The pair are hiding on the outskirts of Holly Hedges, to the east near a large tree.

Gnome at Weeping Woods pond

Every good gnome likes to go fishing once in a while. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The gnome and his bear companion are checking out the sign on the bridge in Weeping Woods. Perhaps they are thinking about doing some fishing while they camp out here?

Gnome at Misty Meadows

A gnome hides in a run down old bathroom

If you approach Misty Meadows from the south, there is a ski hut just to the southwest. Inside, you will find a bear waiting patiently outside of a bathroom on the lower floor and the gnome doing whatever he needs to do inside.

Gnome by the snowy helipad

This poor gnome is hiding face-first in the snow. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can uncover this freezing gnome to the southwest of the map. On top of a snowy hill is a helipad and a couple of buildings. The gnome is lying face-first in the snow behind the buildings by a solar panel, with the bear just staring at the gnome ominously.

Gnome near Steamy Stacks pylons

This is one of the few gnomes not found close to a named location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find this gnome, you should head towards Steamy Stacks from the south of the map. The electric pylons are hard to miss! The gnome and his bear friend are waiting under the one closest to the powerplant.

Gnome at Craggy Cliffs

This gnome is on the lowest level of the three-story building at Craggy Cliffs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It could be easy to miss this gnome as he is hiding behind a countertop (not pictured) on the lowest level of a Craggy Cliffs building. If you approach the location from the west and head down to the main town, you should see the exclamation mark icon.

Gnome on the beach to the north

This gnome and bear pair can be found overlooking the sea to the north. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

This is another unnamed location, and it is easy to miss as not many of you will be adventuring up here. To find this gnome, drop on the beach to the west of The Yacht. They are sitting by the fishing hut under an umbrella.

