Fortnite is turning up the nostalgia with its release of Chapter Two Remix, which brings back the old memories for the players, iconic points of interest, and even some bosses.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about bosses, their mythic weapons, and vault locations in Fortnite Chapter Two Remix.

All Fortnite Remix bosses and vault locations, listed

Here are all the bosses in Fortnite Remix. Image by Epic Games. Remix by Dot Esports

Currently, there are three bosses on the Fortnite Remix map, and you should spot more joining the island as the season progresses. They drop mythic weapons when they’re eliminated and a vault keycard, which you can use to access the secret vaults near their points of interest to access incredible loot.

Unlike traditional bosses who disappear after they are killed, the Remix season revives them and they join your force, making them a worthwhile addition to your squad.

Snoop Dogg

Dogg is dripped out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Agency Compound located in the center of the map has been overtaken by Snoop Dogg and his henchmen. After you enter the main building, you should find them on the ground floor. The henchmen pack a punch, so consider using the red-colored Phone Booth near the building to transform your attire to theirs and confuse other players to get easy eliminations.

Other henchmen won’t attack you while you’re wearing their costume, making it easier to go straight inside the building, locate Snoop Dogg, and collect weapons to get enough firepower to burst him down. He uses his golden Drum Gun to damage you, but you can use your close-range weapons like shotguns and SMGs to great effect.

Once he is defeated, you can pick up his Drum Gun, which has solid burst power, and have Snoop around you, who frequently drops Boogie Double G bombs for you to pick up and use on the enemies. Also, don’t forget to pick up his keycard.

The Doggpound Vault Location

Find the passage leading to the stairs. Screenshot by Dot Esports Here is the gold! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Doggpound Vault is easy to locate. Once you have the keycard in your inventory, stay on the ground floor and find a set of stairs on the right side. Make your way down, and you should spot the vault door waiting to be opened. There are two turrets on the sides of the door, so make sure to avoid them.

Meowdas

Midas has a cat version now, Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the Meowdas boss, you must find the Yacht point of interest located on the island’s northeast side. After you land on the ship, go inside it and jump down in the middle with a huge golden Midas statue and you’ll find him on the floor. Make sure to loot up before that and burst down the boss to get his Peow Peow Rifle, a heavy-hitting, slow-firing rifle that is great for picking targets from a distance. After Meowdas joins your team, pick up his keycard to open the Vault.

The Yacht Vault Location

Break the floor under the chairs. Screenshot by Dot Esports Here is your vault in the power room. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While there are a lot of sneaky air vents that lead you directly to the vault, it can be a tricky position to be in, especially when players are roaming around you, which makes you a sitting duck. Instead, you can simply break the floor with golden chairs on the same floor where you fought Meowdas, and you can drop down directly to the Vault in the energy room. If you do end up taking the normal route, beware of the turrets guarding the door, as they have a ton of HP, and they can one-shot you if you’re low on health.

Dynamo TNTina

Time for some explosion! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dynamo TNTina wields her Ka-Boom Bow, which explodes on impact, so you should fight her from a distance. However, you can’t even do that consistently, as she has access to grenades, so you will n eed to alternate between long-range damage-dealing and getting closer her guard is down. After you defeat her, she gives you her bow and the keycard to find the vault.

Oil Rig Vault Location

Break the floor. Screenshot by Dot Esports Vault is only accesible through stairs or breaking the outside blue wall. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Oil Rig Vault is the hardest to find because of the location’s unique structure. While it is easy to get lost while using the keycard’s directions, we’d recommend you break the floor under two white-colored Spillex on the western side of the point of interest and dropdown. After that, simply use the stairs and go down until you find the vault at the end of the stairs. There is a Rift as well outside the vault which can be used for a quick getaway.

Starting next week, we’ll get a new boss each week in the Fortnite Remix season. Next week, we will get Eminem with his RG Minigunm, which will sound like Eminem’s iconic Rap God song. Players will find him in Spaghetti Grotto, which previously was the home of Brutus in the Chapter Two season.

The week after that, we will get the Ice Spice boss, who will drop her Grappler and Rifle for the players, and she will spawn at the Ice Isle, which is an upgraded version of the old Shark Island.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy