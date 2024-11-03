All Rift locations in Fortnite Remix

Tiny cracks in space have shown up across the Fortnite Remix island, and you can use these rifts to make a quick escape. If you are struggling to find a rift for a Daily Challenge or just for fun, then we have some tips to help you locate them.

How to find a Rift in Fortnite

It is tricky to spot Rifts from a distance as they shine in the same blue color as a rare item. So, you might think you see one, but upon closer inspection, it is just an Impulse Grenade. The best thing to do is to know where these fun and useful little cracks in space appear. In Fortnite Remix, the Rifts seem to be mostly around the edges of the map, on the beaches and other coastal areas. This is probably because it gives people an easy way to get to the action in the center areas of the map.

Coastal Rifts are everywhere in Fortnite

It doesn’t matter where you are on the coast; you will find a Rift at the base of the cliff. We traversed the entire perimeter and found too many Rifts to count — some even just meters away from each other. So, if you are looking to complete a Daily Challenge to drive a vehicle through a Rift, or you forget to jump from the Battle Bus and end up on the outskirts, you have an easy exit.

And what about the main island? We have only discovered a handful of Rifts on the mainland but, interestingly, there seems to be one Rift under every colored bridge—red, yellow, blue, purple.

A Rift under the blue bridge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The other Rift spots seem to be randomly placed. We found one in Weeping Woods and another among some trees just outside Dirty Docks.

This Rift is on the outskirts of Weeping Woods. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It will be interesting to see if anything starts to appear from these rifts, like in past seasons. The Rift spots are always in the same places, so perhaps objects, buildings, or characters from Chapter 2 may begin to appear as the season progresses.

Those are all the Rifts discovered so far but if any more turn up, we will be sure to keep you updated!

