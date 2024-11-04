How to find Eminem in Fortnite Remix

The legendary rapper Eminem is returning to Fortnite, and he’s getting a new POI, too, transforming the old Grotto into the Spaghetti Grotto.

Fortnite Chapter Two Remix is bringing several new rap-based musical bosses during this month, and each week a new one arrives on the island. They all come with new Mythic weapons and vaults for players to vibe to their music and destroy enemy players using their loadouts.

Here’s everything you need to know about Eminem and his Mythic weapon in Fortnite Remix.

When is Eminem coming to Fortnite Remix?

It’s definitely going to be a hot drop. Image by Epic Games

Eminem is set to arrive on the Fortnite Remix after an update that will take place on Nov. 7, according to the official blog shared by Epic Games.

Eminem Location in Fortnite Remix

Here is where the Spagetti Grotto and Eminem. Image by Epic Games, Remix by Dot Esports The graphiti confims Eminem is going to spawn in the Grotto. Screenshot by Dot Esports The entrance to Grotto is blocked right now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Eminem will be spawning in the Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant, which is located in the Spaghetti Grotto. The name of the restaurant is inspired by Eminem’s popular song “Lose Yourself.” To find the Spaghetti Grotto point of interest, make your way to the east side of the map and go south of Dirty Docks to find the location on the mountains.

You can visit the point of interest right now, but you can’t enter the Grotto as the entrances are filled with rubble which blocks the pathway down to the area. However, if you look closely at one of the sides of the entrance, you should find graffiti showing Eminem in his new outfit. If you’re looking to get the Eminem cosmetics, the Rap Boy Reloaded outfit will also hit the item shop on week two.

Coincidentally, the Grotto point of interest played a major role in shaping Fortnite’s lore in Chapter Two, and one of the SHADOW bosses, Brutus, used to stay in this lair. As the entrance of the Spaghetti Grotto is circular, the official trailer also shows a Choppa coming through the hole which could be an addition to the Fortnite Chapter Remix, allowing players to soar through the skies.

What does Eminem drop in Fortnite Remix?

Literally eliminating you while rapping quickly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We also got a glimpse of Eminem using his RG Minigun in the official trailer. The weapon is a lyrical minigun with a rapid-fire flow, which shows the lyrics to “Rap God” when you shoot it without a break, allowing you to take down enemies and literally give them a musical death. Just like Midas’ Drum Gun became Snoop’s Drum Gun this season, we can expect Brutus’ Minigun to get the same treatment to become Enimen’s Mythic weapon.

Slim Shady is going to join Snoop Dogg, Dynamo TNTina, and Meowdas as the next boss on the island. It is still unclear if Enimen is going to drop the keycard after his death for players to get good loot apart from his Mythic weapon. But Brutus and all the other present bosses drop a keycard after eliminating them, so it could be the same for the Rap God. These vaults can be tricky to find, but they always pack good loot.

After Eminem comes to the Island, players can also spot Ice Spice coming to Fortnite the week after Slim Shady arrives to finally bring the end to the current chapter.

