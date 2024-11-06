There are plenty of unique locations you can visit around the island in Fortnite Remix, but not all of them are easy to find. You need to track down certain spots to finish some daily quests, as is the case with the search containers at base camps task.

Finding and visiting locations you’re not familiar with can be tough, but it’s always worth doing if you want to claim as much XP as possible. If you need help navigating through this daily quest, here’s how to search containers at base camps in Fortnite Remix.

Search containers at base camps in Fortnite Remix, explained

Base camps are pretty small locations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the search containers at base camps quest, you need to find and open a total of three containers at these locations. You can open three at one, one at each, or break up this process any other way you see fit. All that matters is you manage to find three containers to open.

Containers include any kind of interactable item you can open. This means you can open ammo boxes, chests, large ammo boxes, and any other types of containers you find to make progress in this quest.

Since base camps are fairly small, it can be tough to find enough loot to finish this quest. You might need to travel to multiple camps or revisit the same one across multiple matches to get this task done. To have the best shot at completing it in one go, head to a base camp straight from the battle bus.

Opening containers is easy enough, but finding base camps is a bit trickier since they’re landmarks rather than main POIs. This means they aren’t marked on the map by name and are much smaller in size.

All base camp locations in Fortnite Remix

There are three base camps you can visit to complete the search containers at base camps quest. These are Base Camp Hotel, Base Camp Golf, and Base Camp Foxtrot. All three are located near the south end of the map.

Base Camp Hotel can be found near the very southeast end of the map. It’s a small camp situated on a tall snowy mountain with lots of tents around. There’s usually not much loot around, so finishing the daily quest here is tough unless you get lucky. Be sure to break the tents with your pickaxe since they sometimes have chests you can open hidden inside.

can be found near the very southeast end of the map. It’s a small camp situated on a tall snowy mountain with lots of tents around. There’s usually not much loot around, so finishing the daily quest here is tough unless you get lucky. Be sure to break the tents with your pickaxe since they sometimes have chests you can open hidden inside. Base Camp Golf is located in between the other two camps on another snowy mountain fairly close to the previous one. This one is also quite small and generally doesn’t have much available to grab. Be extra careful if you’re searching for containers here since there’s another landmark right next to it and you may accidentally wander into it while looting. Any loot you get from the other landmark won’t count for the quest, so watch out for the landmark name pop-up in the bottom left corner to ensure you’re in the right area before opening containers.

is located in between the other two camps on another snowy mountain fairly close to the previous one. This one is also quite small and generally doesn’t have much available to grab. Be extra careful if you’re searching for containers here since there’s another landmark right next to it and you may accidentally wander into it while looting. Any loot you get from the other landmark won’t count for the quest, so watch out for the landmark name pop-up in the bottom left corner to ensure you’re in the right area before opening containers. Base Camp Foxtrot is the only base camp that’s not covered in snow. It’s located near the middle south edge of the map. I’ve had the most luck finding plenty of loot at this location since it’s a bit bigger than the other two, so I recommend trying this spot first for the daily quest.

You have three options to choose from. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

This is one of many daily quests you might face that asks you to hunt down some hard-to-find locations. Another one you might come across tasks you with collecting items at Crash Site or Crashed Cargo, so it’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with as many landmarks as possible to prepare for all of the daily quests you might face.

If you’re up for exploring some additional new locations around the map, there are two secret quests you can work on next to earn lots of XP. One quest involves tracking down all secret Gnome locations around the island, while the other continues the Fortnite lore with some Audio Logs recorded by Hope.

