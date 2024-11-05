If you want to earn as much XP as possible to work your way through the Fortnite Remix battle pass, completing your daily quests is essential. One of the many quests you’ll face tasks you with collecting items at Crash Site or Crashed Cargo.

Recommended Videos

This season is an unusually short one, so you need all of the XP you can get if you want to finish the entire battle pass in time. This task isn’t too tough to finish once you know where to find the key locations you need to visit for it, so here’s how to collect items at Crash Site or Crashed Cargo in Fortnite Remix.

Collect items at Crash Site or Crashed Cargo in Fortnite Remix, explained

Grab some loot and get going. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the collect items at Crash Site or Crashed Cargo quest, you need to acquire a total of five items from either or both locations. It’s usually easiest to just pick one of these two spots and gather all five from there, but it’s entirely up to you how you choose to do it.

You can acquire items at these spots through any means you like. This includes opening containers like chests and ammo boxes or just picking up whatever loot you find on the ground. Items are just about anything you can find, ranging from guns to shield potions to healing items.

It’s best to always pick up the first five items you come across, even if you don’t want to keep them, to ensure you’re able to finish this task as quickly as possible. Once you’ve picked up an item you don’t want, you can always drop it, so focus more on acquiring a total of five items rather than only obtaining items you actually want to use.

The trickier part of this task is finding Crash Site and Crashed Cargo on the map. Both locations are landmarks rather than main POIs, which means they aren’t marked by name on the map, so it can be a little difficult to hunt them down.

Crash Site Fortnite Remix location

It’s near the very top left corner of the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Crash Site is the biggest island in the northwest corner of the island. You have to swim, take a boat across the water, or land directly on it straight from the battle bus to visit it since there’s no connecting zipline or other way to reach it.

This Landmark is directly north of Sweaty Sands and west of Pleasant Park. It’s a mostly empty island with a few pieces of a plane crash wreckage. There’s usually not a ton of loot on this island, but there should be enough to finish this task as long as other players don’t land here with you.

You’ll know you’ve found Crash Site when the name of this landmark appears in the bottom left corner as you enter the area. The names of all landmarks are displayed briefly when you visit them to let you know where you are. If it’s your first time visiting this spot, you’ll get even more XP to help you unlock more battle pass rewards.

Crashed Cargo Fortnite Remix location

This location can be found along the coast. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Crashed Cargo can be found near the upper middle-west edge of the island. It’s a landmark location right along the coast of this area with lots of empty shipping containers and boxes. They’re mostly sitting along the edge of the sand, but there are also quite a few scattered in the water.

The Crashed Cargo location can be found to the west of the Sweaty Sands. Just like Crash Site, there’s usually not lots of loot up for grabs here, but you should be able to gather enough to finish this quest as long as you act quickly.

Once you’re done working through this daily quest, you can move on to tackling other important tasks around the island to claim even more XP. You might work on finding bosses you can beat like Ice Spice, Snoop Dogg, Meowdas, Eminem, and Dynamo TNTina, or uncover some hidden quests like tracking down all Secret Gnome locations and listening to Hope’s Audio Logs.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy