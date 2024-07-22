How to get Cursed Gold in Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean Cursed Sails

If you’re going to become a successful pirate in Fortnite’s Pirate of the Caribbean crossover event, you need to stock up on some valuable treasures. One of the most essential treasures you can earn in this event is Cursed Gold.

You can’t get much done without this resource since it’s the main currency of the entire event. Cursed Gold doesn’t have any special effects like it does in the film and can’t be used in matches, but it’s crucial for progressing through the event. Obtaining it can be a bit tricky, though, so here’s how to get Cursed Gold in the Pirates of the Caribbean Cursed Sails Fortnite event.

How to get Cursed Gold in Fortnite

The more quests you finish, the more you earn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get Cursed Gold for the Cursed Sails event pass in Fortnite by completing the special event quests as they’re released. This resource is specifically earned for completing each stage of the Complete Pirate Code quest, which means you essentially need to work through all the available event quests to check off this one too.

Each set of Pirate Code quests includes a five-stage task that awards you 300 Cursed Gold for each unique Pirates of the Caribbean quest you complete. This means you can earn a total of 15,000 Cursed Gold for successfully finishing each Pirate Code quest series.

The Pirate Code quests unlock every few days for the entire duration of the Cursed Sails event. This means the best way to earn Cursed Gold is simply to consistently tackle all quests as they arrive so you can make your way through the event with ease.

To earn the Cursed Gold you’re after, you have to navigate through many different quests, some of which are a lot trickier than others. This includes tasks like walking the plank and locating a jar of dirt. If you want to complete these tasks, it’s also a good idea to know all the Cursed Sails NPC locations so you can easily purchase any items you need for quests or talk with important Pirates of the Caribbean characters as quests call for you to do so.

You need 11,000 Cursed Gold to claim all event rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re hoping to get Jack’s Ship Glider, the Cursed Jack Sparrow skin, and all other Cursed Sails battle pass rewards, you need to earn all the Cursed Gold you can get. This isn’t the only type of gold you need in this event, so keep in mind that Cursed Gold is different from the gold you need for the plunder gold bars quest.

