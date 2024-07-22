How to raise the flag on the Floating Island in Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean Cursed Sails

If you’re going to become a professional pirate in Fortnite’s Pirates of the Caribbean event, you need to confidently claim all the loot you can get for yourself. A key part of this journey is raising the flag on the Floating Island to grab some epic treasures.

Living a pirate’s life is never easy, but the rewards you can get for finishing this task are certainly worth the effort. Here’s how to raise the flag on the Floating Island in Fortnite for the Pirates of the Caribbean Cursed Sails event.

Raise the flag on the Floating Island in Fortnite, explained

It’s easier to claim this spot with friends. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To raise the flag on the Floating Island, you need to locate, travel to, and claim Loot Island in Fortnite. There are a few steps to this process, which means it can be tricky to get done, so here’s how you can go about it.

Wait for the Floating Island to spawn . This POI doesn’t spawn until pretty late in a match, usually after the third or fourth storm circle and when there are less than 30 players left. Because of this, the first step in completing this quest is simply surviving long enough to visit Loot Island.

. This POI doesn’t spawn until pretty late in a match, usually after the third or fourth storm circle and when there are less than 30 players left. Because of this, the first step in completing this quest is simply surviving long enough to visit Loot Island. Locate and travel to Loot Island . As soon as Loot Island is getting close to spawning, a marker will appear on the screen to let you know where it is. It can appear anywhere around the map inside the storm eye, so you need to be prepared to travel far if it ends up spawning a decent distance away from where you’re at. Having a Mythic car, Nitro Fists, or Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists can be quite useful here since you want to get to the Floating Island as quickly as possible once you know where it is.

. As soon as Loot Island is getting close to spawning, a marker will appear on the screen to let you know where it is. It can appear anywhere around the map inside the storm eye, so you need to be prepared to travel far if it ends up spawning a decent distance away from where you’re at. Having a Mythic car, Nitro Fists, or Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists can be quite useful here since you want to get to the Floating Island as quickly as possible once you know where it is. Claim the Floating Island. Once you’re up on the island, all you need to do is locate the capture point in the middle and stay within it until the flag is fully raised. The capture point is a circular structure with a flag sticking up out of the middle and a white circle marking the radius around it. As long as you’re standing in the radius, the flag will steadily move up until it reaches the top, at which point you claim the island and the quest is complete.

The marker lets you know exactly where this island can be found. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can step in and out of the radius of the Loot Island capture point if needed, but you only make capture progress toward raising the flag when you’re inside. If you’re struggling to survive long enough to claim the Floating Island, consider trying with friends since it’s usually easier with even just one other player watching your back.

Once you successfully claim this POI, a bunch of loot drops from the flag in the center, including a Mythic weapon, the Conductor’s Hand Cannon. You also get to claim Cursed Gold, XP, and more rewards in the Pirates of the Caribbean event pass.

