How to get and use Nitro Fists in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3

One of the unique weapons you can wield in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three is Nitro Fists, a melee tool capable of dealing brutal damage. This powerful weapon unlocks many new combat capabilities if you know how to get and use it.

Fighting with Nitro Fists is a pretty unique experience and certainly one you should try out for yourself. It might become your favorite weapon of the season, so here’s how to get and use Nitro Fists in Fortnite.

How to get Nitro Fists in Fortnite

This weapon deals some pretty impressive damage. Image via Epic Games

You can pick up Nitro Fists as ground or chest loot all around the map in Fortnite. This weapon isn’t tied to any one specific location around the map. Instead, you can find Nitro Fists anywhere.

If you can find a hot spot, which is a location marked with gold text, to visit, your odds of coming across Nitro Fists are a bit higher. These locations have better loot overall, which means there’s a better chance of seeing this item there. It’s also likely to see more players around these regions searching for better loot, so make sure you’re prepared for a fight.

To ensure you have the best chance of finding Nitro Fists, I recommend opening all chests you come across. I’ve found them lying on the ground many times around the Nitrodome, but I’ve also found them by opening chests all across the map. The first pair I found dropped from a Supply Drone at Reckless Railways when it was a hot spot for the match.

The regular version of the Nitro Fists is a different rarity than Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists, which are the Mythic variation of this item. If you want to get Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists, you need to find and beat Megalo Don. You also get his special Medallion for your efforts.

How to use Nitro Fists in Fortnite

Nitro Fists can be used to perform an uppercut, an aerial strike, or a three-times punch combo. This item has four charges and regenerates one of them every eight seconds. Each move can be performed using a different button.

The buttons you need to press for each move vary by platform. You can easily check what you need to press by looking at the middle left corner of the screen a bit above your health bar with the Nitro Fists equipped. The functions of this weapon are quite unlike any other, so it’s very helpful that you can check what controls you need to use whenever you have them equipped.

The controls are always displayed for you to see. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Depending on which move you perform with the Nitro Fists, charges may or may not be consumed.

If you perform an uppercut or an aerial strike , one charge is consumed in the process.

or an , is consumed in the process. If you perform the three-times punch combo, no charges are used.

The aerial strike can be used to punch both the ground and the air. Both the uppercut and aerial strike have more devastating effects since they consume charges, but all three moves are pretty powerful once you get the hang of them.

