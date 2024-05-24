All vaulted, unvaulted, and new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3

Fortnite Chapter Five, season three vaulted certain weapons, unvaulted others, and added a handful of new weapons to the game. When weapon pool changes and new weapons become available, Fortnite’s meta usually shifts, so it’s important to know what your options are before diving in.

Recommended Videos

While many players look forward to the new cosmetics and skins in every Fortnite season, I get more excited about weapon balance changes and vault decisions. At the end of the day, most players stick around in Fortnite due to its fun gameplay, and weapons make up the majority of that. Fortnite Chapter Five, season three vaulted some of my favorite weapons, but it also buffed some existing ones to keep the game fresh.

All vaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3

Time for Ares to hand down that Warforged AR. Image via Epic Games No more late night bananas. Image via Epic Games The Chains of Hades needed the break. Image via iFireMonkey (X)

The following weapons were vaulted in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three, meaning you can’t use them until at least after the season ends.

Nemesis AR

Ares’ Warforged AR

Banana of the Gods

Chains of Hades

Chug Splashes

Drum Gun

FlowBerry

Frenzy Auto Shotgun (Except Mythic version)

Hades’ Harbinger SMG

Port-A-Bunker

Reaper Sniper Rifle

Star Wars Mythics

Thunderbolt of Zeus

Waterbending

Wings of Icarus

Zeus’ Huntress DMR

All unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3

The Tactical Assault rifle is good for tactics. Image via Epic Games The Enforcer AR is better now. Image via Epic Games The Hand Cannon could use a buff. Image via Epic Games

The Fortnite weapons listed below were unvaulted for Chapter five, season three, so you can find them all around the map while playing Fortnite.

Tactical Assault Rifle : Now deals more damage at long distances with reduced recoil and bullet spread

: Now deals more damage at long distances with reduced recoil and bullet spread Enforcer AR : Now has more damage, faster fire rate, and a higher critical hit multiplier

: Now has more damage, faster fire rate, and a higher critical hit multiplier Hand Cannon : Deals more damage at long distance with faster projectile speed.

: Deals more damage at long distance with faster projectile speed. Cerberus’ Gatekeeper Shotgun

Combat Shotgun

Gatekeeper Shotgun

Hammer Pump Shotgun

Oscar’s Frenzy Auto Shotgun

Warforged Assault Rifle

Thunder Burst SMG

Harbinger SMG

Huntress DMR

Ranger Pistol

Shockwave Grenade

All new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3

Welcome to the Brotherhood. Image via Epic Games Long distance isn’t a problem. Image via Epic Games Have a Nuka Cola when you’re thirsty. Image via Epic Games Vehicle mods are in town. Image via Epic Games Pick up these boxes. Image via Epic Games

The following items and weapons are new to Fortnite in Chapter Five, season three. They’re making their first appearance in Fortnite during this season, and they’re here to stay until further notice.

Boom Bolt

Nitro Fists

TRI-Beam Laser Rifle

Nuka Cola

Machine Gun Turret

Grenade Launcher Turret

Nitro Queen TNT

Crossbow Moonflak

War Bus EMP

The Machinist’s Combat Assault Rifle

Nitro Splash

Mortar Mod Box Spawner

Spiked Bumper Mod Box Spawner

Machine Gun Mod Box Spawner

Bulletproof Tires Mod Box Spawner

Repair Mod Box Spawner

Cow Catcher Mod Box Spawner

Off Road Tires Mod Box Spawner

Flaming Hoops Spawner

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more