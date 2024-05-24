All vaulted, unvaulted, and new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3

Fortnite Chapter Five, season three vaulted certain weapons, unvaulted others, and added a handful of new weapons to the game. When weapon pool changes and new weapons become available, Fortnite’s meta usually shifts, so it’s important to know what your options are before diving in.
While many players look forward to the new cosmetics and skins in every Fortnite season, I get more excited about weapon balance changes and vault decisions. At the end of the day, most players stick around in Fortnite due to its fun gameplay, and weapons make up the majority of that. Fortnite Chapter Five, season three vaulted some of my favorite weapons, but it also buffed some existing ones to keep the game fresh.
All vaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
The following weapons were vaulted in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three, meaning you can’t use them until at least after the season ends.
- Nemesis AR
- Ares’ Warforged AR
- Banana of the Gods
- Chains of Hades
- Chug Splashes
- Drum Gun
- FlowBerry
- Frenzy Auto Shotgun (Except Mythic version)
- Hades’ Harbinger SMG
- Port-A-Bunker
- Reaper Sniper Rifle
- Star Wars Mythics
- Thunderbolt of Zeus
- Waterbending
- Wings of Icarus
- Zeus’ Huntress DMR
All unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
The Fortnite weapons listed below were unvaulted for Chapter five, season three, so you can find them all around the map while playing Fortnite.
- Tactical Assault Rifle: Now deals more damage at long distances with reduced recoil and bullet spread
- Enforcer AR: Now has more damage, faster fire rate, and a higher critical hit multiplier
- Hand Cannon: Deals more damage at long distance with faster projectile speed.
- Cerberus’ Gatekeeper Shotgun
- Combat Shotgun
- Gatekeeper Shotgun
- Hammer Pump Shotgun
- Oscar’s Frenzy Auto Shotgun
- Warforged Assault Rifle
- Thunder Burst SMG
- Harbinger SMG
- Huntress DMR
- Ranger Pistol
- Shockwave Grenade
All new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
The following items and weapons are new to Fortnite in Chapter Five, season three. They’re making their first appearance in Fortnite during this season, and they’re here to stay until further notice.
- Boom Bolt
- Nitro Fists
- TRI-Beam Laser Rifle
- Nuka Cola
- Machine Gun Turret
- Grenade Launcher Turret
- Nitro Queen TNT
- Crossbow Moonflak
- War Bus EMP
- The Machinist’s Combat Assault Rifle
- Nitro Splash
- Mortar Mod Box Spawner
- Spiked Bumper Mod Box Spawner
- Machine Gun Mod Box Spawner
- Bulletproof Tires Mod Box Spawner
- Repair Mod Box Spawner
- Cow Catcher Mod Box Spawner
- Off Road Tires Mod Box Spawner
- Flaming Hoops Spawner