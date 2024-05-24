How to get all the Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3

Fortnite’s medallions are returning this season, and the Wasteland is about to get intense with nitro-filled monster trucks racing on the island.

Medallions grant you special powers in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three, and reveal your location on the map to other players. It’s a strategic trade-off where you can gain an edge in the match with the Medallion’s special effects, but you’ll also need to be extra cautious because enemies can easily spot you.

If you’re ready to take on the challenge and use the medallions in your matches, you’re in for a treat. Here’s everything you need to know about this season’s medallions and where to find them.

Where are the Medallions and bosses in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3?

Various bosses drop medallions. This time, they’re known as the Wasteland Warriors. They can be found at a point of interest or while they’re on the move with their convoy. Unlike other seasons, you can access their nitro-fied vehicles using the Medallions. If they’re moving with their convey, you’ll have to use your force and take their automobiles.

Currently, there are three Medallions on the map, and their locations are as follows:

Machinist location in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3

The Machinist and her vehicle in Fortnite. Image via Epic Games

Usually found at the Redline Rig, the Machinist is probably one of the easiest foes to defeat. After eliminating the boss, you can have the Machinist’s Medallion, which will regenerate your Shield over time, allowing you more inventory space for other items. The extra shield is going to come in handy this season.

Apart from her Medallion, you can also get your hands on the Machinist’s Combat Assault Rifle.

Ringmaster Scarr location in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3

This one is worth the hustle! Image via Epic Games

If not with her convoy, the Ringmaster Scarr can be found at the Nitrodrome point of interest. After defeating her, you will get your hands on the mythic variety weapon Ringmaster’s Boom Bolt and the Medallion, giving you infinite ammo and a small damage buff.

The Ringmaster Scarr’s Medallion is arguably one of the best Medallions in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three, and it can easily outmuscle the enemies and take away the worry of having enough ammo for your weapons. Upgrade your favorite weapons and have enough ammo to destroy anyone in your way.

Megalo Don location in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3

The sturdiest vehicle in the Wasteland! Image via Epic Games

The final tier skin of this season’s battle pass, the menacing Megalo Don is a scary foe to take down. If you take the NPC down, his Medallion will give the permanent infinite Nitro effect. Under the effect, you will have increased movement speed, no fall damage, increased reload speed, reduced stamina consumption, and explosive bashing power that deals damage and knockback effect to the enemies and breaks any builds in its way.

We’re uncertain about the foe’s location, but you can find him with a convoy around the map. Along with the Medallion, you can also get your hands on a season-new mythic weapon, Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists.

