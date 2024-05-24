How to find and beat Megalo Don in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3

A new season in Fortnite brings new bosses to defeat, and Megalo Don is one of the three you can challenge. If you want to know where to find him and how to beat him, we have the answer.

Fortnite chapter five, season three provides a whole new area to the map with the Wasteland, where you can find all the new bosses, though there isn’t a guaranteed location for them.

Instead, you may have to embark on a wild goose chase to get what you are after. We’ve got all the details you need here.

Megalo Don locations in Fortnite

Down south. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Megalo Don is found in two locations in Fortnite, so, unlike other bosses from previous seasons, it’s never fully guaranteed where he is—but there are a few places you should check if hunting him down.

Firstly, head to Brutal Beachhead in the south of the map. This is one of the new locations in Fortnite chapter five, season three, and is usually home to Megalo Don and his goons. You can see where Megalo Don is from the Medallion marker.

If Megalo Don is not in this location, you can find him in a Convoy moving across the map. The specific spot of the Convoy varies, so check your map for the Medallion marker showing where he is.

How to beat Megalo Don in Fortnite

The method to defeating Megalo Don in Fortnite depends on whether you find him at Brutal Beachhead or in a Convoy. For solo players, Brutal Beachhead is a much easier way to beat Megalo Don.

At Brutal Beachhead, take down Megalo Don and his goons on the giant ship found in the area. Unlike the Gods in chapter five, season two, you don’t need to challenge the boss by interacting with an item. Instead, the boss and his goons are waiting for the fight.

If Megalo Don is in a Convoy, find a vehicle and equip Mods like a Machine Gun Turret or a Grenade Launcher Turret. If you’re playing solo, you can change seats to fire the turrets, though, in my experience, the Convoys won’t stop.

Fighting Megalo Don while he is in a Convoy is a challenge easier to do in a team, where you can have one person driving a vehicle and the other manning the turret. If you have more than two players, try using more than one vehicle to force the enemy to focus on multiple targets.

