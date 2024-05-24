Punching using Nitro Fists in Fortnite.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Fortnite

How to get and use Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3

There's only one in the entire map.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: May 24, 2024 11:10 am

There are a couple of epic Mythic items you can claim in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three. with Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists being one of the most powerful options. This item allows you to dish out some brutal melee damage.

Recommended Videos

If you can add this weapon to your arsenal, you’ll become a pretty unstoppable force capable of dealing strong attacks. But to do so, you need to know how to get and use Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists in Fortnite.

How to get Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists Mythic in Fortnite

The Fortnite map in chapter five, season three with Brutal Beachhead marked.
You can find him down south. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix By Dot Esports

To get Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists Mythic, you need to find and beat Megalo Don. Unlike some past bosses in Fortnite, this character doesn’t have one fixed location but rather a general area where you can find him.

You can start tracking him down by venturing to Brutal Beachhead near the south end of the map. Once you’re in this area, look for the small skull Medallion marker since this marks his exact location.

If you don’t see him near this spot, this means he’s traveling around in a Convoy. Your best bet is to wander around this area and keep checking your map until you spot his icon since he should still be decently close to the Brutal Beachhead area.

How to use Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists Mythic in Fortnite

Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists can be used to perform three key actions, including an uppercut, an aerial strike, and a three-times punch combo. This Mythic item functions exactly the same as the regular version of the Nitro Fists, so you might already know how to use them.

The only difference between Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists and the regular version is that the Mythic variant is more powerful and has five charges rather than four. Both items function the same otherwise.

When using Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists, the moves you choose to perform affect how many charges are consumed.

  • The three-times punch combo doesn’t consume any charges and can be used endlessly because of this.
  • The uppercut and aerial strike consume one charge every time you use them.
The Nitro Fists controls marked in Fortnite.
Using the Nitro Fists is a bit of a learning process. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

All of the controls for using this item are also exactly the same as the regular Nitro Fists. It can be tricky to keep track of the various buttons you need to press to use this item, but they remain displayed near the left edge of the screen as long as you have Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists equipped.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to get and use a Nuka-Cola in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3
Nuka Cola drinking FN
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get and use a Nuka-Cola in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 24, 2024
Read Article Every leaked collab coming to Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
Psylocke, Gambit, Rogue, and The Dark Phoenix are back in the Fortnite store.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Every leaked collab coming to Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
Cande Maldonado and others Cande Maldonado and others May 24, 2024
Read Article How to complete the Westlanders challenge and earn a free wrap in Fortnite
Player accepting the Westlanders challenge in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to complete the Westlanders challenge and earn a free wrap in Fortnite
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get and use a Nuka-Cola in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3
Nuka Cola drinking FN
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get and use a Nuka-Cola in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 24, 2024
Read Article Every leaked collab coming to Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
Psylocke, Gambit, Rogue, and The Dark Phoenix are back in the Fortnite store.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Every leaked collab coming to Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
Cande Maldonado and others Cande Maldonado and others May 24, 2024
Read Article How to complete the Westlanders challenge and earn a free wrap in Fortnite
Player accepting the Westlanders challenge in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to complete the Westlanders challenge and earn a free wrap in Fortnite
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 24, 2024
Author
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.