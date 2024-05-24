How to get and use Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3

There are a couple of epic Mythic items you can claim in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three. with Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists being one of the most powerful options. This item allows you to dish out some brutal melee damage.

Recommended Videos

If you can add this weapon to your arsenal, you’ll become a pretty unstoppable force capable of dealing strong attacks. But to do so, you need to know how to get and use Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists in Fortnite.

How to get Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists Mythic in Fortnite

You can find him down south. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix By Dot Esports

To get Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists Mythic, you need to find and beat Megalo Don. Unlike some past bosses in Fortnite, this character doesn’t have one fixed location but rather a general area where you can find him.

You can start tracking him down by venturing to Brutal Beachhead near the south end of the map. Once you’re in this area, look for the small skull Medallion marker since this marks his exact location.

If you don’t see him near this spot, this means he’s traveling around in a Convoy. Your best bet is to wander around this area and keep checking your map until you spot his icon since he should still be decently close to the Brutal Beachhead area.

How to use Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists Mythic in Fortnite

Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists can be used to perform three key actions, including an uppercut, an aerial strike, and a three-times punch combo. This Mythic item functions exactly the same as the regular version of the Nitro Fists, so you might already know how to use them.

The only difference between Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists and the regular version is that the Mythic variant is more powerful and has five charges rather than four. Both items function the same otherwise.

When using Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists, the moves you choose to perform affect how many charges are consumed.

The three-times punch combo doesn’t consume any charges and can be used endlessly because of this.

and can be used endlessly because of this. The uppercut and aerial strike consume one charge every time you use them.

Using the Nitro Fists is a bit of a learning process. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

All of the controls for using this item are also exactly the same as the regular Nitro Fists. It can be tricky to keep track of the various buttons you need to press to use this item, but they remain displayed near the left edge of the screen as long as you have Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists equipped.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more