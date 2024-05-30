How to get Mythic cars in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3

Cars are a central feature in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three, and although you can equip any regular vehicle with powerful mods, you can also find some already decked out with the finest enhancements. Mythic cars come with everything you need and are quite powerful but tricky to get.

You’re pretty unstoppable if you manage to get one of these cars since they repair themselves over time and have some strong mods ready to use. If you want to earn a Victory Royale, driving one of these vehicles is important, so here’s how to get Mythic cars in Fortnite.

How to get Mythic boss cars in Fortnite

Mythic cars work best with a teammate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Mythic cars in Fortnite, you need to find and defeat one of the bosses hanging around the map. There are three different bosses you can fight to earn one of these vehicles:

The Machinist

Megalo Don

Ringmaster Scarr

Both the Machinist and Megalo Don’s Mythic cars can either be stationed at specific locations on the map or moving around the world. Ringmaster Scarr’s car is always at the Nitrodome since she is too.

When the Mythic cars are at fixed spots, you can find them in vehicle cages at Brutal Beachhead, the Nitrodome, and Redline Rig. All three locations are situated on the south end of the map. You can claim the Mythic cars from these spots by standing in front of the vehicle cages with the corresponding boss Medallion equipped.

The cars can be locked in cages or moving around the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

While Ringmaster Scarr rules over the Nitrodome at all times and keeps her Mythic car securely locked away, the Machinist and Megalo Don regularly choose to take their vehicles out for a drive. When they’re traveling in their cars, you have to find their Medallion icon on the map and fight them until they hop out of their car, at which point you can jump in and take off in your new car.

Although you can take off with the Mythic cars as soon as the bosses hop out, I recommend fully beating the Machinist and Megalo Don before leaving. If you finish vanquishing them in battle, you also get their powerful Mythic weapons to go with your new Mythic car.

All Mythic Nitro cars in Fortnite

In total, there are three Mythic cars you can claim, all of which have unlimited Nitro and a few mods already equipped. Here are all three Mythic cars in Fortnite and the key information you need to know about them.

Car Boss Mods The Machinist’s Lockjaw (two-seater) The Machinist Spiked Bumper

Bulletproof Tires

Machine Gun Turret Megalo Don’s Behemoth SUV (four-seater) Megalo Don Spiked Bumper

Bulletproof Tires

Grenade Launcher Turret Ringmaster Scarr’s Lockjaw (two-seater) Ringmaster Scarr Spiked Bumper

Bulletproof Tires

Machine Gun Turret

