Driving Megalo Don's car in Fortnite.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Fortnite

How to get Mythic cars in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3

Fast and furious.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: May 30, 2024 10:21 am

Cars are a central feature in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three, and although you can equip any regular vehicle with powerful mods, you can also find some already decked out with the finest enhancements. Mythic cars come with everything you need and are quite powerful but tricky to get.

Recommended Videos

You’re pretty unstoppable if you manage to get one of these cars since they repair themselves over time and have some strong mods ready to use. If you want to earn a Victory Royale, driving one of these vehicles is important, so here’s how to get Mythic cars in Fortnite.

How to get Mythic boss cars in Fortnite

Gamora and Groot driving a car through a Nitro ring in Fortnite.
Mythic cars work best with a teammate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Mythic cars in Fortnite, you need to find and defeat one of the bosses hanging around the map. There are three different bosses you can fight to earn one of these vehicles:

  • The Machinist
  • Megalo Don
  • Ringmaster Scarr

Both the Machinist and Megalo Don’s Mythic cars can either be stationed at specific locations on the map or moving around the world. Ringmaster Scarr’s car is always at the Nitrodome since she is too.

When the Mythic cars are at fixed spots, you can find them in vehicle cages at Brutal Beachhead, the Nitrodome, and Redline Rig. All three locations are situated on the south end of the map. You can claim the Mythic cars from these spots by standing in front of the vehicle cages with the corresponding boss Medallion equipped.

All three Mythic car locations in Fortnite.
The cars can be locked in cages or moving around the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

While Ringmaster Scarr rules over the Nitrodome at all times and keeps her Mythic car securely locked away, the Machinist and Megalo Don regularly choose to take their vehicles out for a drive. When they’re traveling in their cars, you have to find their Medallion icon on the map and fight them until they hop out of their car, at which point you can jump in and take off in your new car.

Although you can take off with the Mythic cars as soon as the bosses hop out, I recommend fully beating the Machinist and Megalo Don before leaving. If you finish vanquishing them in battle, you also get their powerful Mythic weapons to go with your new Mythic car.

All Mythic Nitro cars in Fortnite

In total, there are three Mythic cars you can claim, all of which have unlimited Nitro and a few mods already equipped. Here are all three Mythic cars in Fortnite and the key information you need to know about them.

CarBossMods
The Machinist’s Lockjaw (two-seater)The MachinistSpiked Bumper
Bulletproof Tires
Machine Gun Turret
Megalo Don’s Behemoth SUV (four-seater)Megalo DonSpiked Bumper
Bulletproof Tires
Grenade Launcher Turret
Ringmaster Scarr’s Lockjaw (two-seater)Ringmaster ScarrSpiked Bumper
Bulletproof Tires
Machine Gun Turret
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All free Fortnite Festival songs today (May 2024)
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (May 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 30, 2024
Read Article What are Wastelander Challenges in Fortnite?
Scarlet Witch activating a Wastelander Challenge in Fortnite.
Scarlet Witch activating a Wastelander Challenge in Fortnite.
Scarlet Witch activating a Wastelander Challenge in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
What are Wastelander Challenges in Fortnite?
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 29, 2024
Read Article How to search containers at Wasteland Landmarks in Fortnite
Loki standing in front of a Wasteland Landmark chest in Fortnite.
Loki standing in front of a Wasteland Landmark chest in Fortnite.
Loki standing in front of a Wasteland Landmark chest in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to search containers at Wasteland Landmarks in Fortnite
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All free Fortnite Festival songs today (May 2024)
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (May 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 30, 2024
Read Article What are Wastelander Challenges in Fortnite?
Scarlet Witch activating a Wastelander Challenge in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
What are Wastelander Challenges in Fortnite?
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 29, 2024
Read Article How to search containers at Wasteland Landmarks in Fortnite
Loki standing in front of a Wasteland Landmark chest in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to search containers at Wasteland Landmarks in Fortnite
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 29, 2024
Author
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.