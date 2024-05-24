How to find and beat the Machinist in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3

New bosses have been added to Fortnite in Chapter Five, season three, and the Machinist is one of them. We have the perfect guide if you want to track her down and eliminate her.

Recommended Videos

Defeating bosses in Fortnite can provide a huge boost to your chances of securing a Victory Royale because they drop powerful Weapons and Medallions that provide major boosts, so you should always attempt to tackle them whenever possible.

That said, the task is made slightly harder in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three because bosses aren’t guaranteed to spawn in a specific location. But we’ve got all the details you need either way.

The Machinist locations in Fortnite

Head here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like the other two bosses in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three, Megalo Don and Ringmaster Scarr, The Machinist is not confined to a single location. Instead, there are two possible ways she can be found.

Your first point of call is Redline Rig in the southern portion of the map, located west of Brawler’s Battleground. If The Machinest is not adventuring across the map, this is her home. You can check she is here by looking for the Medallion Marker on the map.

If The Machinist is not at this location, she is found in a Convoy moving across the map. Her exact location when in a Convoy varies, so check your map for the Medallion marker to find out exactly where she is.

How to beat The Machinist in Fortnite

The process of defeating The Machinist in Fortnite depends on whether you find her at Redline Rig or in a Convoy. If you are a solo player, your best best is finding The Machinest at her static spot at Redline Rig.

At Redline Rig, take down the goons nearby and The Machinist. Don’t engage with The Machinist straight away, as the goons will immediately become hostile and can overpower you, so pick off a few before diverting your attention to the boss.

If the Machinist is in a Convoy, find a vehicle, equip Mods, specifically Turrets, and chase her down. Solo players can change seats to fire Turrets, though, in my experience, the Convoy will not stop, so it’s easier to do if you are in a group.

Mods like Bulletproof Tires are also useful when fighting the Convoy because they stop your tires from getting popped and you falling behind in the chase, but they aren’t always necessary.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more