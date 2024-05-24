How to find and beat Ringmaster Scarr in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3

Fortnite’s Chapter Five, season three update provides three new bosses to challenge yourself against, but finding and defeating Ringmaster Scarr can be difficult. If you’re struggling, we’re here to help.

Recommended Videos

All of the new Fortnite bosses have homes in the Wasteland section of the map, but they can also be found roaming in Convoys, which makes for a more challenging takedown as you can never guarantee where they are lurking.

That may leave you searching high and low for Ringmaster Scarr, but we’ve got all the details you need to make your hunt less infuriating.

Ringmaster Scarr locations in Fortnite

Wreckfest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways to find Ringmaster Scarr in Fortnite, and there’s no telling which location she is hiding until entering the match. But use your map and look for the Medallion Marker to find her exact spot.

Firstly, check the Nitrodome in the Wasteland area. In my experience, this is where she is most commonly found. But she may also be traveling around the map in a Convoy—making things difficult.

If you find Ringmaster Scarr at the Nitrodome, it’s an easy fight. If she is in a Convoy, you’ll have to do a little bit more work to take her down.

How to beat Ringmaster Scarr in Fortnite

The method to take down Ringmaster Scarr in Fortnite varies on whether she is found at the Nitrodome or in a Convoy. If you are playing solo, your best chance is if the Nitrodome is where she is holding out.

Defeat the goons in the Nitrodome to force Ringmaster Scarr to spawn, then take her down. Doing so unlocks the garage so you can steal her vehicle and get a Mythic weapon.

If Ringmaster Scarr is in a Convoy, find a vehicle and Mod it with either a Machine Gun Turret or a Grenade Launcher Turret. This method is best if you are in a group of players, but if you are alone, you can swap seats—though, in my experience, this doesn’t stop the Convoy from advancing.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more