How to open Vehicle Cages in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3

Fortnite Chapter Five, season three puts vehicles in the spotlight, but those Vehicle Cages won’t let you grab the special rides.

Just when you were getting the hang of all the Greek-inspired bosses and loot, Fortnite completely flips the script and brings a post-apocalyptic-themed season that merges Mad Max, Fallout, and a bit of Borderlands. As you can expect, there’s a lot of vehicle mayhem going around the map thanks to weapon modding. If you want to get the best vehicle in the game, then you must break through those Cages in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three.

How to open Cages in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3

To open Cages in Fortnite Chapter Five season three, you must defeat one of the game’s three bosses, pick up the golden, spiky medallion they drop when defeated, and follow the arrow to the Cage’s sensor. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown:

Find and beat a boss

Sucker punch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three bosses in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three. Here’s where you can find them:

The Machinist: You can find the Machinist in Redline Rig . When defeated, she drops the Machinist’s Medallion, as well as The Machinist’s Combat Assault Rifle.

You can find the Machinist in . When defeated, she drops the Machinist’s Medallion, as well as The Machinist’s Combat Assault Rifle. Ringmaster Scarr: You can find Ringmaster Scarr in the Nitrodome . If you defeat her, she drops the Ringmaster Scarr’s Medallion, as well as the Ringmaster’s Boom Bolt.

You can find Ringmaster Scarr in the . If you defeat her, she drops the Ringmaster Scarr’s Medallion, as well as the Ringmaster’s Boom Bolt. Megalo Don: You can find Megalo Don in Redline Ring. When defeated, he drops Megalo Don’s Medallion and a pair of Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists.

In true Fortnite boss fashion, these three have shields and health bars you have to cut through before you can defeat them.

Grab their Medallion

Thanks, girl. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once one of these bosses is down, they drop the Medallion you need to open the Cage in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three. Once equipped, you won’t see it in the hotbar, but you can have a look at them and their effect if you open your full inventory.

Look at the ground to spot a light blue arrow pointing to where the Cage is. They’re usually not that far away, but they’re never in plain sight, so it doesn’t hurt to look until you’ve learned their locations.

Stand in front of the Cage’s sensor

It’s me, I swear. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you stand in front of the Cage in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three, let the sensor next to the Cage scan you. If you have the Medallion, it turns green an opens up the cage. Defeating a boss and using a Medallion for the first time grants you 1000 XP, too.

The vehicle behind the Cage

They see me rolling. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Vehicles behind Cages aren’t your run-of-the-mill sports car. They have infinite fuel, infinite Nitro, and unlimited turret bullets. During one of my first matches, I managed to snag Ringmaster Scarr’s ride and had a lot of fun running over other players.

