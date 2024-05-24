How to get the Fallout T-60 Power Armor skin in Fortnite

A new season of Fortnite has brought a bunch of new content to the game, including several skins, and the T-60 Power Armor from Fallout is the standout of the bunch—and it’s fairly easy to unlock.

Fortnite had already dropped major teases towards a collaboration with Fallout, following on from the success of the Amazon Prime series, with Nuka Cola also making its debut in the Epic Games megahit.

Unlocking the T-60 Power Armor in Fortnite is likely to be one of the first things you want to do in the new season, though the bad news is it might take you a while. We’ve explained everything below.

How to unlock the Fallout T-60 Power Armor skin in Fortnite

Brotherhood of Steel. Image via iFireMonkey

The T-60 Power Armor skin in Fortnite is an unlockable reward in the Chapter Five, season three battle pass.

Reach level 54 in the Fortnite Wrecked battle pass to unlock the T-60 Power Armor, costing nine Battle Stars. You need to unlock all of the previous rewards on the page to claim the T-60 Power Armor.

An additional style for the T-60 Power Armor is unlocked at level 62. The Hot Rod T-60 Power Armor provides a red look for the iconic Fallout style and dark red flames as accents in various areas.

Another style for the T-60 Power Armor is available on the second page of the bonus rewards in the Chapter Five, season three battle pass, which provides the Black Knight T-60 Power Armor—an all-black look for the skin, with red accents.

Other Fallout cosmetics available in the Fortnite Chapter Five, season three battle pass include a pickaxe, a glider, backbling, loading screens, and more. The items are available to claim until the end of chapter Five, season three in August.

