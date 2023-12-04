How to find the Floating Island in Fortnite Chapter 5

As a part of the week one quests in Fortnite Chapter 5, you’ll have to complete a Train Heist and capture a Floating Island point. If the Train Heist is quite simple to find, as the train is always traveling across the map, what about the Floating Island?

In Fortnite Chapter 5 many well-known mechanics made a return a return, including Floating Islands. If you haven’t played in a while or are new to the game, here’s how to find a Floating Island in Fortnite.

How to find the Floating Island in Fortnite

Loot Island incoming. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Floating Islands spawn randomly during the game as they did in previous chapters and seasons. I noticed they mostly spawned in the second half of the match with the third circle, but that could’ve been just my luck. Either way, wait until you hear a rift sound and see a Loot Island marker on the screen. You can also find this marker on the map. It doesn’t mean the island appeared though, it’s just the rift, the island itself will spawn in roughly one minute so you have time to prepare and get close to it.

How to capture the Floating Island point in Fortnite

That’s where you’re headed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As a part of the quest, you’ll need to capture a point located on a Floating Island. You can get on the island by using zip lines hanging from it, rifts, or nearby jump pads. Once on the island, look for the circle with a flag inside it, that’s the point. If you played Fortnite during the previous chapter you’ll quickly recognize it.

I didn’t capture this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To capture the point, simply stand inside the circle until the flag lifts. It takes around 30 seconds to capture the point but it’ll likely be heavily contested by other players. The islands spawn one by one making them a very hot zone, so make sure you have good weapons and enough utility to fight back. After capturing the point you’ll get some loot and completion for the quest.