Where to get and how to use Magneto Power in Fortnite

There have been plenty of Marvel-related collaborations in Fortnite over the years. And now, you can get your hands on Magneto’s powers.

Recommended Videos

Magneto is one of the most iconic X-Men characters in the Marvel universe and he’s come to Fortnite this season as an NPC, along with some hidden Easter eggs that you can discover on the map.

Where can you find Magneto Power in Fortnite?

Here’s where the Master of Magnetism can be found. Remix by Dot Esports

You can find the Magneto Power item in chests and even ground loot. But the best way to get your hands on this item is to buy it from Magneto, who roams around the Brawler’s Battleground point of interest on the island’s southern side. He sells the item for 400 gold, but he only has one in stock, so you can’t get it from him unless you’re the first to buy it.

Players may contest the area around Magneto for this reason, so you can also adopt a strategy to loot up and track the player who purchases the item to hunt them down later and retrieve it from them.

How to use Magneto Power in Fortnite

Here comes the iron protection. Screenshot by Dot Esports You got the power, Magneto? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Magneto Power item has five rechargeable shots, which can be used to form a ball of metal through magnetism. The shots go under an eight-second cooldown and recharge slowly after using them in the game. Each shot deals 95 damage to players and 450 to vehicles.

The ability has quite a colossal projectile range, so you can use it from a distance to snipe players and vehicles. But if you find yourself in a close-range battle, you can also use the shield ability of the item and get a protective shield in front of you to block incoming projectiles. It doesn’t protect you from all angles, however, so you’ll still be vulnerable to a third party intercepting your perfect cover.

The Magneto Power item is a bit underwhelming to use against players as it needs three shots to eliminate a fully shielded enemy. But it can be used against vehicles since it’s easy to aim and deals a chunk of the vehicle’s HP, making it a good counter to the cars in this season.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy