How to visit Weapon X Lab in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3

The X-Men collab finally arrives to Fortnite in Chapter Five, season three, bringing new items and landmarks with it.

If you’re a big fan of X-Men and happen to play Fortnite, you can’t miss the new Magneto Power gloves, Magneto questline, or the exclusive Weapon X Lab. The map for regular Battle Royale and Zero Build modes in Fortnite is double the size of the Fortnite Reload one. That means its corners have plenty of space to host collab-related landmarks. You might have barely noticed the Aang Sphere approaching the northwest shores of the map when the Fortnite x Avatar The Last Airbender collab took place. To celebrate X-Men, Fortnite has added the Weapon X Lab, but it’s hidden in a corner of the map you could easily miss.

Weapon X Lab location in Fortnite

It’s cold up here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To visit Weapon X Lab in Fortnite, head to the northeast corner of the map just south of Grand Glacier. There, atop the mountain, you can find a Vault Door with the broken doors, as if something had forcibly busted them open. The claw marks on the door pieces evidence that this most definitely was Wolverine.

Inside lies the interior of the Weapon X Lab, with plenty of materials to collect and a few regular yellow and gold chests, but nothing major in terms of loot.

That being said, even if the loot isn’t all that exciting, the easter eggs and overall design make it worth checking out, even if you aren’t into Wolverine. Inside, you’ll find a container experiment tube with a banana peel, which is part of the story for this X-Men and Fortnite collab.

