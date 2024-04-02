All Fortnite Avatar: The Last Airbender collaboration leaks

Korra is an iconic character in the Avatar universe and her Fortnite arrival has most players expecting to see additional recruits from this franchise join, too. With an official Aang teaser and leaks for a full Avatar: The Last Airbender collaboration, the future is looking promising for fans.

If you’re wondering what you can expect to see when this crossover launches, here are all of the Fortnite Avatar: The Last Airbender leaks that have been shared so far.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Fortnite collab leaks

You can already use one element. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s a lot to look forward to in the special Avatar: The Last Airbender Fortnite event, even though a lot of the details of the event are still unknown. As any new leaks are shared leading up to the release of this event, additional information will be added here.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Fortnite collab release date

With Aang and Appa already appearing on the island in a teaser, the Avatar: The Last Airbender Fortnite event is expected to arrive very soon, with leaks suggesting it might officially begin sometime around April 9 to April 12. The event is expected to run into May, with a possible leaked end date of May 3.

Avatar: The Last Airbender mini pass in Fortnite

This collaboration is expected to be a mini pass similar to the Cowabunga Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event. Leaks expect this event will be called “Elements” and cost 1,000 V-Bucks.

In this event, it’s suspected you’ll be tasked with earning chi and working to connect all four elements. This is done by collecting books you can then exchange for rewards like skins and accessories.

Avatar: The Last Airbender character skins in Fortnite

No skins for the Avatar: The Last Airbender event have officially been leaked yet besides the titular Aang himself. Aang is believed to be part of the mini pass in the premium paid section, although there might also be a second Avatar state-style skin for him like there is for Korra.

Aang might get an Avatar state variant too. Image via Epic Games

Even though no other skins have officially been leaked, the existence of more Avatar: The Last Airbender skins has been confirmed in multiple leaks for this event. These skins are currently speculated to only be featured in the item shop.

The exact characters who will be released are unknown, but there are quite a few candidates who seem very likely. Aang’s group is quite popular, so there’s a good chance we can expect to see:

Katara

Zuko

Toph

Sokka

These core four seem like the most likely additions. If even more characters are added to Fortnite from this series, recruits like Azula, Iroh, and Suki are the next most probable options. There’s also a chance that some of Korra’s friends from The Legend of Korra could show up to join her on the island, which includes Asami, Bolin, and Mako, although these seem less likely if the collaboration is more focused on Avatar: The Last Airbender.

You get to play as two iconic Avatars. Image via Epic Games

Avatar: The Last Airbender accessories in Fortnite

All of the new characters need accessories to go with them, and the only one that is confirmed for now is an Appa Glider. Appa is frozen in the ice with Aang and the Avatar doesn’t go anywhere without him, so this addition makes sense.

Beyond this, other accessories that could make sense include items like a Momo Back Bling for Aang, various Water Tribe-themed items for Katara and Sokka, Zuko’s swords as Pickaxes, and Sokka’s boomerang as either a Back Bling or Pickaxe. There are a lot of possibilities, and although we haven’t seen any leaks for these yet, it seems probable most characters will at least get an item or two to go with them.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Mythic elements in Fortnite

Mythic Waterbending is already possible following the April 2 Fortnite update, and since the Avatar franchise is all about mastering all four elements, there’s a good chance we see Mythic Firebending, Mythic Earthbending, and Mythic Airbending too. Leaks found that there were four power-based Mythics involved with this event, and there are exactly four elements to match this.

If we do end up seeing all four elements in Fortnite, it’s even more likely we’ll get a character to match each one, which makes Katara, Zuko, and Toph even more probable additions. With these three plus Aang and Korra, we’d have masters to go with all of the elements.

