Fortnite April 2 update patch notes: Korra, Mythic Waterbending, and Aang teaser

The season of Myths & Mortals in Fortnite has grown yet again with Korra’s arrival and several other Avatar–themed assets included in the April 2 mini-update. It’s not a massive update, but there are certainly some exciting additions regardless.

If you’re wondering what fresh content you should be on the lookout for, then here are all the patch notes for the April 2 Korra-focused update in Fortnite.

All Fortnite April 2 update patch notes

There are two Korra skins you can unlock. Image via Epic Games

The official patch notes were shared by Epic Games and they’re pretty small since the April 2 update is a hotfix rather than an actual update with scheduled downtime. Here are all of the major features included in this update.

Korra’s arrival in Fortnite

The main character in this update is Korra, one of the Avatars from the larger Avatar universe. She comes with a collection of quests to complete and an array of items you can unlock to go with her through her Myths & Mortals battle pass page. The quests associated with Korra and all of her accessories are available to complete in Battle Royale until May 24, 2024.

All of the items relating to Korra released in this update are as follows:

Korra skin

Balanced Korra skin

Two Loading Screens (Korra and Balanced)

One Glider (Korra’s Air Glider)

One Contrail (Korra’s Descent)

One Back Bling (Avatar Cycle)

One Pickaxe (Waterbender’s Battle Fans)

One Item Wrap (Water Tribe Colors)

One Spray (Determined Korra)

One Emote (Avatar’s Flourish)

One Emoticon (Korra Reacts)

There are lots of new items to go with her. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mythic Waterbending in Fortnite

Avatar Korra needs some of her epic elemental abilities, so the Waterbending Mythic is now featured in Fortnite alongside her. You can find this Mythic the same way you find other Chapter Five, season two Mythics, which means checking the ground and all chests you come across for this powerful item.

The Mythic Waterbending item lets you shoot icy projectiles at enemies. And since Waterbending is also known for its superb healing capabilities in the Avatar universe, having this item in your inventory slowly increases your health to 100 percent anytime you’re in the water. Hanging out in water regenerates your Waterbending charges and boosts your swimming speed too, so there are lots of benefits to this new ability.

Aang teaser in Fortnite

Korra may be the first character from the Avatar franchise to arrive in Fortnite, but she doesn’t seem to be the last as a teaser for the previous Avatar Aang is also present on the map. In Avatar: The Last Airbender, Aang starts off frozen in a ball of ice with his flying bison Appa, and you can visit this iconic spot near the northeast region of the map.

A full collaboration with more members of the Avatar universe has been circulating within the leak community for some time, so most players are expecting this teaser to lead up to the arrival of Aang and many of his friends in a mini pass expected to arrive next week. Aang and Appa as some kind of accessory item seem like certain additions since both characters are trapped in the ice, but beyond this, characters like Katara, Zuko, Toph, and Sokka are additional possibilities that could be featured in the mini pass, too.

You can see both Aang and Appa frozen in the ice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The April 2 update is more of a hotfix than an update, but it still added a bit of new content to enjoy. It also seems to be setting up for a much larger update expected to be arriving on April 9 based on Fortnite’s usual update schedule.

