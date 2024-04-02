Where to find Aang in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2 – Aang location

The FortnitexATLA collab kicks off with a bang in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two as Aang and Appa spawn in a frozen corner of the map.

While Korra has been hanging out with the gods and myths in the promo art for quite some time, rumors about Aang joining Fortnite have finally become reality. Just as leaked, Aang unexpectedly emerged in a secluded spot on the map, encased in a sphere with Appa hovering above him. Although it’s far from confirming whether Aang will be an NPC or a featured cosmetic skin like Kratos, players can now explore this fresh landmark and catch a glimpse of The Last Airbender. In this guide, I’ll show you where to find Aang and how to reach him in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two.

Aang’s location in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

Tucked away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find Aang, head northeast of Classy Courts past the islet on the top right of the map in Fortnite.

Once you reach this area, you can spot Aang’s sphere in the distance, though you can hardly make out his and Appa’s figure from this far.

How to reach Aang’s Sphere in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

Found ya. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways to reach Aang’s sphere in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two:

Land in Aang’s Sphere archipelago from the get-go: If the bus’ route is anywhere near this location, just jump off the bus and glide toward Aang’s Sphere. This is the fastest way to get here.

Use the trampoline near the islet northeast of Classy Courts: If you swim past the islet, you can use a trampoline to jump into the air and glide until you reach Aang’s sphere.

Technically, you can swim to Aang’s Sphere archipelago from the shores east of Classy Courts, but it would take too long. I strongly suggest making this place your first stop on the match, as the storm can quickly eat it away.

Up close. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only point of interest in the archipelago is the sphere. If you go around it, you can spot Aang and Appa’s silhouette inside it. Here’s hoping we get an Appa’s Glider when the collab finally drops.

There are loads of common chests and floor loot in Aang Sphere’s archipelago, too. You can even grab a rare blue and silver chest on top of the sphere. Once you have finished exploring, you can use the trampoline northwest of the archipelago to jump and glide back to the mainland.

