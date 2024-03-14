Fortnite Korra skin release date: When does the secret Avatar The Legend of Korra skin come out?

If you’re a fan of the hit animated series Avatar: The Legend of Korra but also love grabbing Victory Royales, the Korra Fornite skin is well worth picking up. Here’s when the Epic Korra skin and its related cosmetics are slated for release.

When does the Korra skin release in Fortnite?

Are you getting her? Screenshot by Dot Esports

According to its in-game description, as of March 14, the Korra skin, alongside a Korra LEGO style, is set to make its way into Fortnite in 23 days. That said, it shows the skin is coming in 19 days when hovering over Korra’s face on the battle pass page. So, the expected date of the Korra skin’s arrival in Fortnite ranges from April 2 to April 6. As confusing as it sounds, let us help you set your expectations.

Epic, is it 19 or 23? Screenshot by Dot Esports

If we were to look at previous trends, Epic has had a habit of releasing special skins a bit earlier than what the countdown suggests. So I would suggest considering the 19-day timer—which points to April 2—instead of the 23.

The Korra skin isn’t the only cosmetic you’ll get with the Fortnite x Avatar collaboration. It’s only a part of the Avatar Korra! The Myths & Mortals mid-season battle pass, which features a total of 12 collectible items.

While most rewards in this special battle pass are yet to be revealed, leaks have given out a few things. According to Shiina, a notable Fortnite informant, the battle pass will include a character skin for Aang and an Appa Glider. An incarnation of the Avatar-like Korra, Aang is Korra’s predecessor and the hero of The Last Airbender series. And Appa is Aang’s pet sky bison—a pretty adorable combo to have in your Fortnite Locker, right?

In case you are wondering, players should be able to earn all of the Avatar Korra! The Myths & Mortals cosmetics by completing certain challenges. Unfortunately, Epic hasn’t revealed anything about how you can progress through this special battle pass yet—but it’s surely going to be a challenge worth fighting for.

Also, make sure you purchase The Myths & Mortals battle pass for 950 V-Bucks because it’s required to unlock the Korra skin in Fortnite.

